The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Man Creates 'finger On A Stick' To Avoid Getting Infected From COVID-19, Netizens Amazed

Rest of the World News

Man said that he actually sat for over 30 minutes with the silicone cast on his hand and pigment to ensure that the fake finger worked as good as real.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
man

A video of a start-up founder named Richard Skrubis using a 'finger on a stick' at the office optical scanner has astonished the internet. The man from Latvia posted a short clip on Twitter saying he was keeping himself safe from coronavirus because he had to visit the office and could not work from home. The users reminded him that he would have to disinfect the long stick and fake finger anyway. However, the CEO has now become an online sensation for his weird creation and the internet cannot stop talking about it. 

Richard shared a 7-second clip where he can be seen touching the silicon finger on the biometry device that beeped and then beamed a green light in approval. He explained the procedure in multiple threads with a hashtag #FlattenTheCurve saying that he was keen on not touching any doors and surfaces as a precaution. He wrote in the post that he actually sat for over 30 minutes with the silicone cast on his hand and pigment to ensure that the fake finger worked as good as real. 

Read: Viral Video Of A Sock Puppet Gobbling Cars Amuses Self-quarantined Netizens, Watch

Read: Jamie Lever Imitates Dad Johnny Lever In TikTok Video Together; Guess Who She Enacted

Netizens drop memes and jokes

The video has gained over 81.7k views and 1.9k likes. Commenters shared jokes and memes asking retailers to “mass produce” the “pointless security”. “Nice, but do you have a robotic hand to grab the handle as well? “wrote a user. “Could I have your finger for a moment? I left mine inside,” wrote another. “Don't touch the finger on a stick,” wrote a third. 

Read: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Posts Video About 'social Distancing' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Read: Viral Video Of Greek Woman Dancing To Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' Sets Twitter On Fire

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI