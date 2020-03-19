Man Creates 'finger On A Stick' To Avoid Getting Infected From COVID-19, Netizens Amazed

A video of a start-up founder named Richard Skrubis using a 'finger on a stick' at the office optical scanner has astonished the internet. The man from Latvia posted a short clip on Twitter saying he was keeping himself safe from coronavirus because he had to visit the office and could not work from home. The users reminded him that he would have to disinfect the long stick and fake finger anyway. However, the CEO has now become an online sensation for his weird creation and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Richard shared a 7-second clip where he can be seen touching the silicon finger on the biometry device that beeped and then beamed a green light in approval. He explained the procedure in multiple threads with a hashtag #FlattenTheCurve saying that he was keen on not touching any doors and surfaces as a precaution. He wrote in the post that he actually sat for over 30 minutes with the silicone cast on his hand and pigment to ensure that the fake finger worked as good as real.

I made a "finger on a stick", to curb touching my office entrance doors. #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/RF6kjHvqq2 — Skrubis (@Skrubis) March 17, 2020

Netizens drop memes and jokes

The video has gained over 81.7k views and 1.9k likes. Commenters shared jokes and memes asking retailers to “mass produce” the “pointless security”. “Nice, but do you have a robotic hand to grab the handle as well? “wrote a user. “Could I have your finger for a moment? I left mine inside,” wrote another. “Don't touch the finger on a stick,” wrote a third.

What material did you use to make this? Asking for a friend... — Joe Cardillo, CISM (@PoppaCrunch) March 18, 2020

@LockPickingLwyr Just use a magnet ! — DIDIx13 (@AmeliDIDI) March 18, 2020

Try running a magnet on the side of the cast and see it open too — LiVeR (@r0eviI) March 18, 2020

top notch security! — ITProfesional (@ITprofesional) March 18, 2020

And then your hand grab door handle... 👍 — Rangga Radithia (@ranggaradithia) March 18, 2020

So that's what things would be like if I'd invented the fing-longer! pic.twitter.com/q8WvRiBmDW — Arthur Lockman (@arthurlockman) March 18, 2020

OK, but why did you reaaallllly create it? 🤔 — Frank Migacz (@fmigacz) March 18, 2020

If you loose that or if someone steals it you’ll be banned from the office forever — Lex Murphy (@HKEY_LOCAL_USER) March 18, 2020

I mean... good, but def get your money back on that lock... — Christopher Wojno (@wojno) March 18, 2020

What's the reason for the extra silicone(?) hand? What does that accomplish? — Scott Buchanan (@thescottsb) March 18, 2020

