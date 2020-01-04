Man Mistakes New Year's Eve Decorations For 'SOS' Sign And Calls Police

A man mistook his neighbour's New Year decorations for 'SOS' sign and called the police thinking his neighbour may need help. The incident took place in Guiyang in China on Tuesday night. His neighbour reportedly put a '2020' sign on her window as part of the decoration for New Year's Eve.

Misunderstanding caused by decoration

On New Year's Eve, a man saw what he thought looked like an 'SOS' on his neighbour's window and thought it to be a call for help. The man promptly called police to the apartment that was opposite him on the 19th floor. When the police and emergency services arrived at the neighbour's apartment they found that there was no emergency, upon investigation the police found the 'SOS' sign that was basically a '2020' sign that that was missing the final zero because it had become deflated.

The police then advised the lady to take down the decoration so that it may not cause further problems or misinterpretations.

In related news, a man who remotely monitoring security footage saw an 'SOS' sign scribbled on his property, the area was searched following which an Australian woman lost for three days in dense bushland was found on October 15. The woman named Deborah Pilgrim reportedly went missing while camping with friends about 100 kilometres from the South Australian state capital of Adelaide.

Deborah Pilgrim, 55, was lost while she was taking a walk outside her campsite. Although police and emergency services personnel, as well as a rescue helicopter, were called in to search the remote area, despite that she remained missing.

It was only after a man remotely monitoring CCTV footage of his property near the South Australian search area, noticed an SOS sign etched into a dirt driveway near his unoccupied home that the woman was found three days later. After seeing the SOS sign, the man immediately alerted the police, who found Pilgrim on a neighbouring property where she had located water close to midnight.

After being found, Pilgrim told local media that the moment of her rescue was overwhelming. She added that by the time she was rescued, she nearly dropped to the ground. The incident stirred a great deal of controversy in the locals who live in the area. Local media interviewed both the man with the CCTV and the rescued woman to get their response on the unique incident.

