Man Buys Flower Truck, Parks It Outside Nursing Home For Seniors To Make Their Own Bouquet

Senior citizens are often forgotten by the communities they helped grow once they move to nursing homes. Old-age homes are places where seniors are safe and cared for, but such places should also offer entertainment and some pleasurable surprises, as anyone expects from life. Two people in Grand Prairie, Texas decided to give such a surprise and bring a smile on the faces of elders living in a nursing home here.

Rene Blais from RB Oilfield Hauling Inc. called up a florist named Joline Willsey from Gypsy Blooms Flower Truck and hatched a plan to make their day. Rene brought a truckload full of flowers and parked it at the senior citizen complex, allowing them to gather blooms and make personalised bouquet for their rooms.

Seniors gather blooms from flower truck

The Gypsy blooms flower truck took to their Facebook page and expressed their joy to be a part of the experience which added happiness to the lives of seniors living in Grand Prairie. In a photo shared by the florist, elders were seen gathering in their complex to pick their favourite flowers and design a bouquet for themselves.

The gesture was especially thoughtful because the flowers were not just a gift. Allowing people to pick and design their own bouquets to personalize their rooms recognizes the autonomy of the senior living at the complex. It also gives them a chance to exercise their imaginations, chat with one another, and share their creativity. A beautiful, generous, and thoughtful gesture that is much needed to celebrate and support older generations.

(Image credits: Facebook/Gypsybloomsflowertruck)