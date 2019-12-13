Man Posts Ad Seeking Companion For His Lonely Duck: 'Serious Replies Only'

In a recent bizarre incident, a 31-year-old special education teacher drew up a singles ad for his Yellow Duck and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local grocery store. The poster came after Chris Morris' duck lost its mate to a hungry bobcat a few weeks ago at his yard in Blue Hill. According to an international media outlet, Morris was even able to find a mate for his duck. Morris has also arranged for a meeting for the Yellow Duck with Sadie Greene's duck on December 15. the Yellow Duck's favourite food reportedly is slugs which might be on the menu for the big date.

The ad read, “Duck seeking duck. Lonesome runner duck seeks a companion. Partner recently deceased.” It also includes an email address dedicated to the dating search and states, “serious replies only”.

Dating apps for dogs

While Tinder and Bumble is a dating app for humans, dogs can now also pursue who's on the market around them with apps like Twindog and DogDate. According to reports, the app requires one to create a profile for their dog, with information like name, age, and breed so dogs in the area can determine whether the other dog is the right choice for them. A woman reportedly also took her dog out on a date. After finding a match, the five-year-old Pomeranian met up with another Pomeranian in Beverly hills for a light dinner. However the dog rejected his date, but it sure was a great opportunity for the dog to practice his moves. However, Twindog is not advertised as a human dating resource so owners will obviously have to accompany their dogs on a date.

Twindog's official website read, “The first application that both dogs and dog owners love equally! Give your dog an exciting opportunity to make new friends near you. Chat, share photos and meet other dog lovers in your area. Swipe left to ignore and right to like and get instant matches! Start having fun today! Twindog… not only for dogs!”

(With AP inputs)

