Man Proposes To Girlfriend In Front Of Eiffel Tower, Netizens Left Teary-eyed

Shyam Shah, a non-resident Indian currently living in New York has proposed to his girlfriend in a lavish Bollywood style at the Trocadero Gardens at Eiffel Tower that has rendered the online community speechless. The video of the proposal has been shared on YouTube where the boy can be seen kneeling in Infront of his partner Shivani Bafna, dressed in a red ball gown.

Shyam Shah and Shivani Bafna have reportedly been in a long-distance relationship for a year and a half and hadn’t met since July 2019. Shivani is a professional in Mumbai while her boyfriend is employed in NY City, US.

Planned the dreamy proposal well in advance

Shyam had reportedly planned the proposal well in advance as he invited his girlfriend to New York and surprised her by receiving her in a grand limousine to make her feel special. He even picked the dress for the girl as the couple headed to the Eiffel tower in Paris where Shyam played out of the girl’s favourite Bollywood songs playlist.

In the video, Shyam can be seen performing Hrithik Roshan’s song Tu Meri from the movie Bang Bang in a group formation eventually dancing on Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Zero’s hit number, Mere Naam Tu as the onlookers watched enchanted at the scene. The boy eventually got down on his knees proposing Shivani as she could not contain the joy and burst out in laughter, he then proceeds to ask the girl’s parents for her hand.

Shivani wrote a sentimental message for Shyam under the video she posted that has swept the viewers off their feet. "To my best friend, lover boy and now fiancé, I love you! You bring out the best and weirdest in me, support my career like it’s your own and truly make me feel like the happiest girl in the world”, it read.

