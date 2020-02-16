Internet Divided On Who’s At Fault In Video Of Man Punching Woman's Reclined Airplane Seat

A video of two passengers on American Airlines flight is making rounds on the internet and has left the social media divided to conclude who was at fault. In the 1 minute and 45 seconds long clip shared on Twitter, a man can be seen continuously punching the seat of a woman sitting in front of him.

A Twitter user named Amica Ali shared the video which has garnered around 50k views. Amica shared the video saying she was a “little concerned” that American Airlines did not consider it as a problem which, according to her, was surely a “nuisance”.

A little concerned that @AmericanAir didn’t feel this was a problem.



Not sure about the rest of you, but I would surely consider someone continually tapping on the back of my seat to be a nuisance. https://t.co/DmRKUpA36O pic.twitter.com/Xts7hfQAcw — Amica Ali 💙 (@AmicaAli) February 8, 2020

Read: American Journalist Accuses 'South Park' Of Cultural Damage, Netizens Furious

Amica quoted a tweet of Wendy, the woman whose seat was repeatedly being punched by the man sitting behind her. Wendy said that she exhausted every opportunity for American Airlines to do the right thing but, instead, the flight attendant offered him a complimentary cocktail.

Read: Trump's 'No 1 On Facebook' Claim Busted: Netizens Remind That Modi And Obama Outrank Him

Internet divided over it

The incident has left the social media divided as some of the users think it was rude for the woman to recline her seat but others called the man childish for such behaviour. Check out the reactions:

Reclining a seat when someone asks you is a little rude. Jiggling the seat of the person in front of you is the kind of inability to cope with an imperfect world that ASTOUNDS ME. — Hank Green is Headed to VidCon London! (@hankgreen) February 13, 2020

I’m a frequent flyer, IMO: The seat reclines= end of discussion. Whoever sits there has every right to use any and every feature that comes with that seat. What’s so controversial about it???? 🤔🤔 — Nash Fung (@nashfung) February 13, 2020

im 6'2'' nobody is reclining over me. man woman or child.

just because your seat can break my legs doesnt mean im gonna let you — Nenad (@devijantan) February 13, 2020

How is this even a question? She is clearly in the wrong, 1) for reclining, 2) not asking & not pulling forward when it was a clear problem, 3) for filming it, & 4) for sending it in to Bravo. (Granted, he could’ve handled it better). — Tim Rege (@The_Rege) February 13, 2020

Read: Deepika Padukone Back From Mystery Vacay With Hubby Ranveer Singh, Netizens Guess Location

Read: 'Hats Off': Netizens Take To Twitter To Honour Pulwama Attack Martyrs' Sacrifices