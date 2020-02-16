The Debate
Internet Divided On Who’s At Fault In Video Of Man Punching Woman's Reclined Airplane Seat

Rest of the World News

A video of two passengers on American Airlines flight is making rounds on the internet and has left the social media divided to conclude who was at fault.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man

A video of two passengers on American Airlines flight is making rounds on the internet and has left the social media divided to conclude who was at fault. In the 1 minute and 45 seconds long clip shared on Twitter, a man can be seen continuously punching the seat of a woman sitting in front of him.

A Twitter user named Amica Ali shared the video which has garnered around 50k views. Amica shared the video saying she was a “little concerned” that American Airlines did not consider it as a problem which, according to her, was surely a “nuisance”. 

Amica quoted a tweet of Wendy, the woman whose seat was repeatedly being punched by the man sitting behind her. Wendy said that she exhausted every opportunity for American Airlines to do the right thing but, instead, the flight attendant offered him a complimentary cocktail.

Internet divided over it

The incident has left the social media divided as some of the users think it was rude for the woman to recline her seat but others called the man childish for such behaviour. Check out the reactions:

Published:
