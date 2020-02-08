Electric Cooker In Fridge To Store Leftovers Leaves Netizens Divided

In what is being described as a hilarious incident, a woman has shared a picture of an electric cooker inside the fridge after she reportedly asked her husband to put away the leftovers. Cierra Wilder posted the picture on Twitter with the caption signifying how it is like to live with a man.

Followed her instructions 'exactly'

According to the post, Wilder had asked her husband, Kyle, to put away the leftover chilli that she had cooked in the instapot as she was very tired. Then the next morning she discovered that her husband had put the entire cooker into the fridge. Take a look at the post below.

What’s it like living with a man you ask......??



The other night I asked Kyle to put the chili (I made it in the instapot) into the fridge because I was too tired to do it. He said he did.



I wake up the next morning TO THIS LMAO I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP PEOPLE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SwjSQts8oI — Cierra Wilder (@cierra___dw) February 2, 2020

Read: Harbhajan Singh Wishes Sreesanth On His Birthday, Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

The internet had a blast roasting Kyle, take a look at how they reacted.

My husband put our gallon of chocolate milk IN THE CUPBOARD — myriah💋 (@missmyyruhh) February 4, 2020

Not only did he stick the whole thing in there without plating it instead, those have REMOVABLE bowls on the inside he could have at the very least taken out and saran wrapped it 😭😭 — Addie¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@justaddiewater) February 4, 2020



Some people defended Kyle saying that he did exactly what he was asked to do.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Get THIS Hilarious Tag From Shehnaaz Gill

What’s the problem? — Skylar (@MahoneySky) February 3, 2020

Read: Pink Hilariously Shuts Down The Backlash To JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 Performance

He did what you asked and he didn’t waste any dishes. He was thinking ahead for sure ✊🏾 — Landon (@itsLandB) February 4, 2020

reminds me of this gem I found the other day lol pic.twitter.com/pC1D31WbLY — NotUrTypicalMatri (@swaggitysoph) February 3, 2020

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Grooms Sidharth Shukla In A Hilarious Video; Watch