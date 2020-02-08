Union Budget
Electric Cooker In Fridge To Store Leftovers Leaves Netizens Divided

Rest of the World News

A woman has shared a picture of an electric cooker inside the fridge after she reportedly asked her husband to put away the leftovers, Netizens were divided

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
electric cooker

In what is being described as a hilarious incident, a woman has shared a picture of an electric cooker inside the fridge after she reportedly asked her husband to put away the leftovers. Cierra Wilder posted the picture on Twitter with the caption signifying how it is like to live with a man.

Followed her instructions 'exactly'

According to the post, Wilder had asked her husband, Kyle, to put away the leftover chilli that she had cooked in the instapot as she was very tired. Then the next morning she discovered that her husband had put the entire cooker into the fridge. Take a look at the post below. 

The internet had a blast roasting Kyle, take a look at how they reacted.


Some people defended Kyle saying that he did exactly what he was asked to do.

Published:
COMMENT
