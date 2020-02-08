Electric Cooker In Fridge To Store Leftovers Leaves Netizens Divided

In what is being described as a hilarious incident, a woman has shared a picture of an electric cooker inside the fridge after she reportedly asked her husband to put away the leftovers. Cierra Wilder posted the picture on Twitter with the caption signifying how it is like to live with a man.
According to the post, Wilder had asked her husband, Kyle, to put away the leftover chilli that she had cooked in the instapot as she was very tired. Then the next morning she discovered that her husband had put the entire cooker into the fridge. Take a look at the post below.
What’s it like living with a man you ask......??— Cierra Wilder (@cierra___dw) February 2, 2020
The other night I asked Kyle to put the chili (I made it in the instapot) into the fridge because I was too tired to do it. He said he did.
I wake up the next morning TO THIS LMAO I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP PEOPLE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SwjSQts8oI
The internet had a blast roasting Kyle, take a look at how they reacted.
My husband put our gallon of chocolate milk IN THE CUPBOARD— myriah💋 (@missmyyruhh) February 4, 2020
Not only did he stick the whole thing in there without plating it instead, those have REMOVABLE bowls on the inside he could have at the very least taken out and saran wrapped it 😭😭— Addie¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@justaddiewater) February 4, 2020
February 4, 2020
Some people defended Kyle saying that he did exactly what he was asked to do.
What’s the problem?— Skylar (@MahoneySky) February 3, 2020
He did what you asked and he didn’t waste any dishes. He was thinking ahead for sure ✊🏾— Landon (@itsLandB) February 4, 2020
reminds me of this gem I found the other day lol pic.twitter.com/pC1D31WbLY— NotUrTypicalMatri (@swaggitysoph) February 3, 2020
Well...it is in the fridge. Ijs.. pic.twitter.com/IcG2CDW9CZ— GS100 (@GSGS10000) February 4, 2020
