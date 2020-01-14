Man Refuses To Part With His Meal Despite A Massive Brawl At Kebab Shop

''When the going gets tough, the tough keep eating'' recently found a precedent. Chris Hill, a 52-year-old man became an online sensation after a video hit the internet, where he can be seen binging calmly on his chips whilst a mass brawl broke out at a kebab shop.

The viral footage portrays Chris relishing his meal at Ken's Kebabs, Portsmouth when a chaotic fight spawned from an argument and shortly, two of the customers started throwing punches at the staff. In no time, several other staff members and the customers started to drag one another on the shop floor thrashing and hitting one another in a bizarre incident.

All this while, Chris reaction caught people's attention. Chris works as a manager at Faseet Management Ltd and has been declared "a hero", "an inspiration", "a living legend" hooked on his post pub kebabs inspiring many as a dedicated single diner despite the world around him falling apart.

Chris' reaction in the brawl clip

The social media users were rendered shocked that he perched in there 'minding his own business'. He seemed to have ignored the brawl completely having kebas and chips amidst the intense chaos. In a clip that has emerged, Chris can be seen casually glancing past all that was happening, then seemingly getting bored and checking his phone as the brawl continues to grow bigger.

Not just that, as the customers and the staff were going the knuckles exchanging blows and punches and the fight escalated with more people joining in, Chris calmly observed. He ate his food listening to Capitol Radio on his headphones as 10 men scrambled and fist struck each other, bundled across the tables and the chairs as one of them is hurled across in a blow on the table in front of Chris. His reaction has left netizens in awe.

This guy knows how to value the most important things in life. pic.twitter.com/ENUCKncnnK — هارون الثالث 🌛 (@Im__McCoy) January 12, 2020

According to sources, he “considered” moving but was reluctant as he was enjoying the chips and the kebabs although they 'weren't very nice'. He claimed that he did observe the fight, he saw a man and the shop worker slinging objects at each other, he saw this tall guy kick the food counter. Some netizens converted the episode into meme relating it to the Iran-US standoff.

The guy eating his fries is like, "Not my circus, not my monkeys." 😅 — Stacie Walker (@JustSpacyStacie) January 12, 2020

How I’m minding my business in 2020 pic.twitter.com/3nTKsWBOPV — Jae Byrd (@jaeseabeans) January 12, 2020

The video making round on the internet was originally uploaded by a local woman who had gone to the shop to grab some chips for herself and a friend. She began recording when the fight broke out. The footage captures an argument that escalated after one of the customers yelled at a staff who slung a pair of tongs at him from behind the kebab bar.

Wow fight In kens kebab pic.twitter.com/WcvGgE2kqY — Beth Deakin✨ (@xbethdeakin) January 11, 2020

