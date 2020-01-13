Alaska: Utah Man Rescued After Surviving For Three Weeks In Snowy Wilderness

A Utah-based man Tyson Steele was rescued by Alaska State Troopers after spending a little over three weeks in the Alaskan wilderness. Steele was rescued by officials after they spotted the large SOS he had written in the snow. According to reports, the 30-year-old was stranded in an area that could not be reached by road. The Alaska state troopers had released a 36 seconds video that showed Steele waving his hands as the helicopter descended to rescue him.

Recalling his harrowing ordeal, Tyson Steele said that his hut had gone up in flames in the month of December after a sudden spark from the wood fire stove inside his cabin. He said that he made a snow cave that enabled him to sleep inside of it for the first two days after the accident.

Steele said snow caves provide great insulation as compared to freezing temperatures outside. The 30-year-old said that he just went inside the cave and slept for a long time. He further mentioned that he tried to trek towards a lake in close proximity with a hope that officials could easily find him. The American said that he survived on a limited amount of foods that he salvaged before his cabin completely burnt down. In order to survive, he had to eat a fruit that he was allergic to i.e. pineapple.

Steele recalls heartbreaking moment

While talking to an international media outlet, Steele described the heartbreaking moment when he lost his 6-year-old chocolate-coloured Labrador. He said that before running out of the cabin he grabbed all that he could such as coats, sleeping bags before telling his dog to run out of the cabin. However, the six-year-old dog was trapped inside the burning cabin as his rifles and live rounds began to explode.

Steele said that he tried to survive in the freezing temperatures by writing a big SOS in the snow with a hope of being spotted by the emergency services. He went on to build another tent-like shelter for himself with the help of scraps and tarps. The 30-year-old said that the tent was nowhere close to a comfortable place to live in but at least he wasn't suffering and made it out alive.

