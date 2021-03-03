Man Saves Two-year-old Girl As She Falls From 12th-floor Balcony In Vietnam: Watch

A delivery man has saved a two-year-old girl who fell from the 12th floor of a 16 storey building in Vietnam. The delivery man Nguyen Ngoc Manh saw a girl hanging from the balcony when he was sitting in his vehicle. Nguyen Mgoc Manh ran out of his vehicle and quickly reached the place where the baby would fall. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on the internet.

Driver catches a girl from falling

Manh who works as a truck driver and provides professional packing services recalled the whole incident as he told the Vietnam Times that the incident took place at around 5 pm on February 28. He said that he was waiting to deliver some items to the client in the opposite building when he saw the girl falling. He told Vietnam Times that while sitting in his car he heard someone screaming for help, he immediately went out of the car to see what was happening around.

In the video, the girl is falling from the balcony but Nguyen Ngoc Manh reached there at the right time to catch her. Although, the video does not show the girl's landing, but media reports said the girl fell in his lap. Take a look at the video:

A delivery man, 31, has become a real-life #superhero after saving a two-year-old girl as she falls from the 12th floor of a 16-story building in Hanoi, #Vietnam.

The lucky baby was taken to a nearby hospital while the superhero delivery man suffered a slight sprain. pic.twitter.com/0IZW1ZEFiL — Bogar khattak (@Bogar_Khattak) March 2, 2021

Read: Natasha Poonawalla Gets First Dose Of SII's Covishield Vaccine; 'Proud To Take The Jab'

Read: Nepal Worried About Future Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines

After he got out of his car, he saw a girl climbing out of the balcony. He told Vietnam Times that he found ways to climb the nearby building and then mounted it on a two-meter tile roof. He also added that the baby fell in his lap and blood was coming out of her mouth. According to the reports, Nguyen has suffered a slight strain while the girl has a broken arm and leg.

Read: I-T Raids Premises Linked To Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, Taapsee Pannu & KWAN Agency

Read: Centre Stays Manipur Govt's Notice To Website Under New Digital Rules; Power With GoI Only