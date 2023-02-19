Man Says He Has Found World's Biggest M&M, Here's Guinness World Records' Hilarious Reply

M&M's are small, bit-sized candies snacked upon by many. While its size tends to remain consistent, sometimes, candy lovers can end up finding an oddly huge piece. This was the case for Fintan Walsh, a Twitter user who claimed that he had found the largest M&M in the world. Tagging Guinness World Records, Walsh wrote, "Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us."

A picture shared by Walsh shows him holding two M&Ms on his palm to display the difference in the sizes of a regular M&M and a large-sized one. Responding to the picture, the official Twitter handle of the Guinness World Records said, "that's not an M&M that's a boulder."

that's not an M&M that's a boulder https://t.co/6kIq1qbtJc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 17, 2023

Man sets world record for stacking M&Ms

The tweet has garnered over 23,000 views. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote: "Eat it." "Is the singular not just M? Did you put two side by side to make M&M?" another user wondered. Responding to it, Walsh used a GIF of actor John Krasinski saying 'Yes.' While Walsh might not be able to secure a place in the Guinness World Records for his M&M, the candy has helped many become world record holders.

NEW RECORD: Tallest stack of M&M's - 6



Set by Brendan Kelbie from Australia, he has broken the previous record of 5 @mmschocolate 💪 pic.twitter.com/hQZyCktyC8 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 18, 2022

Last year, Brendan Kelbie from Australia broke the record of the tallest stack of M&Ms by placing six of the tiny candies on top of each other. The record was first set by Silvio Sabba, who in 2016 stacked four M&Ms. A short clip of Kelbie setting the record was shared by GWR on Twitter in 2022. It has amassed over 120K likes and several comments. "This is so Australian lol," one user reacted. "This can't be real," another user said. "I wanna give this a try. If I get frustrated I can just eat the M&Ms instead," a third user added.