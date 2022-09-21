In Japan, a man set himself on fire early on Wednesday near the office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, in what appeared to be a protest against the state burial for former leader Shinzo Abe that is scheduled to take place in the next week. Following the bizarre incident, the man was rushed to the hospital unconscious, according to local media. Further, the person who is said to be in his 70s had extensive body burns but was conscious and informed authorities that he had set himself on fire after splashing oil on himself, Kyodo News agency reported.

According to a note that was reportedly found from the individual, "Personally, I am absolutely against" Abe's burial, Kyodo reported. Furthermore, investigative sources claimed that the police officer who attempted to put out the fire was also burnt and was taken to the hospital.

Police got a call reporting "people are burning" on a street close to the PM's official house in Nagata-Cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, before seven in the morning. According to TV Asahi, the Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the circumstances of the event, including gathering video from nearby security cameras.

A representative of the Tokyo Fire Department even confirmed that a man lit himself on fire in the Kasumigaseki administrative area of Tokyo but declined to provide any further information, such as the person's identity, motivation, or condition.

On July 8, while delivering a campaign address in the Japanese city of Nara, former Prime Minister of Japan Abe was shot. The 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami came up from behind the lawmaker and fired two rounds from approximately ten meters away. Further, the formal funeral of Shinzo Abe will take place on September 27, according to local media.

According to media reports, the assailant spent nearly a year planning the 67-year-old former head of state's murder.

Hidetada Fukushima, the chief of emergency services at Nara Medical University Hospital noted that Abe had two gunshot wounds to the front of his neck, and the bullet that was shot and killed him had caused damage to his heart and a major artery, which resulted in blood loss. Dr. Fukushima said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that Abe experienced cardiac arrest at the scene of the attack and lost vital signs while being transported. After failing to halt the bleeding, doctors tried a blood transfusion, according to Dr. Fukushima.

The longest-serving prime minister in Japan, Abe, retired in the year 2020, citing health concerns. He served as Japan's prime minister twice, from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 20.

