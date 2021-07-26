Man Tries To Reach New York In A Floating Bubble Vessel; Rescued Safely From Florida

In a bizarre way to raise funds for the helpless, and other defence personnel, a man from Central Florida attempted to sail from the St. Augustine area to New York in a cylindrical floating contraption, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reported on July 24. Unfortunately, the cylindrical floating contraption washed ashore in Florida. However, the lucky man escaped the misfortune and reached the Hammock area safely with no major injuries. The incident was reported when some locals spotted a strange-looking vessel on the beach and contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was trying to raise money by floating on a bubble vessel

According to a report by Fox News, the officers discovered that the man inside the vessel was safe. When the police officials interrogated the man, he revealed his identity as Reza Baluchi of Central Florida and said he had set off for New York from the St. Augustine area but had run into some unusual complexities that drew him back to the beach. He asserted that he was trying to raise money for charity by running the floating vessel from Florida to Bermuda. The lucky man said, "I have set my goal to raise money not only for poor and helpless people but also for the police department, fire department and the Coast Guard who are tirelessly working for the citizens."

Meanwhile, Flagler County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to narrate the whole development. "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭. 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐤, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥/𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐂𝐆 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝," read the statement released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on July 24.

He had also tried to float on a bubble vessel in 2014

Further, it added, "Thank you to the concerned citizens who reported this. We are happy to announce that the occupant of the vessel is safe with no injuries!" According to a report by AP, it is worth noting that this was not the first time he tried to cross the ocean in a floatation device. In a similar way, he tried to reach Bermuda from Florida in a homemade 'hyrdo pod' but failed in his mission and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued him.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook)