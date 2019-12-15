US Man Who Assaulted Reporter On Live TV, Arrested On Sexual Battery Charge

US runner who assaulted a female reporter on live TV during a race was arrested on Friday, December 13, on a misdemeanour charge of sexual battery. He was identified as Thomas Callaway, a youth minister from Statesboro, Georgia by internet users.

Youth Minister turns himself in

The 43-year-old Youth Minister was arrested after reporter Alex Bozarjian filed a sexual battery report with the Savannah Police Department. Georgian police confirmed that he was arrested after he turned himself in. He was later released on a bail of $1,300 bond. The police complaint by Bozarjian said she described the smack as a ‘smack and grab,’ and added that Callaway also grabbed Bozarjian buttocks in the same motion. It also stated that the latter felt a sharp sting after the smack and said that it caused her to pause during the broadcast. Bozarjian had also posted a tweet calling out the assaulter.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

Callaway has reportedly apologised for the incident and said, that it was an awful act and an equally awful mistake. He added that he now feels awful embarrassed, and ashamed. A lawyer for Callaway insisted that he did not act with any criminal intentions. But Bozarjian countered that his intentions did not really matter as Callaway took her power which she is now trying to take back.

The incident saw Bozarjian, a reporter for a local news channel standing along the Savannah Bridge Run route and describing the race on live TV for the viewers watching from home. However, as the enthusiastic runners waved on the camera and cheered from the background for the shot, there was a man who smacked her hip during the live coverage. In the live broadcast, she can be seen in a state of shock and stuttering over her words.

