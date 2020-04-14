COVID-19: Moscow Man Who Slipped From Window While Taking Selfie Facing £44 Fine

A 36-year-old man, who slipped out of a window while trying to take a selfie, is now facing a £44 fine as Moscow police discovered he had broken lockdown rules. According to an international media outlet, Anton Kozloz had accidentally slipped from a window and was left dangling 150 feet in the air for around 15 minutes before he was rescued. He was reportedly rescued by the traffic cops in Moscow, who spotted Kozlov hanging from the window.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the police department said that when the rushed to rescue the 36-year-old Nekrasovka resident, they saw the man clinging to the ledge with his hands. They also saw two women holding on to him in a bid to help him climb up. however, the police said that the women were not physically strong enough to pull the man back inside, therefore, he was rescued when the police helped them out.

More than 18,300 confirmed cases

The police later discovered that the man and his wife had flouted the coronavirus lockdown to visit a friend. The couple is now reportedly facing a £44 fine. With an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Russian government has been imposing stricter measures to contain the spread. Currently, Russia has more than 18,300 confirmed infected cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 148 lives.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told the members of the Security Council that the introduction of quarantine measures until May was necessary to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier this month, Putin said that in accordance with his decree, the special measures have been extended until the end of April. Furthermore, he added that the Russian government will build all the work on the quarantine bases.

(Image source: Representative/Unsplash)

