A man called “the Easter bunny” has been sentenced to 18 months jail time for being accused of stealing 2,00,000 chocolate eggs. The suspect named Joby Pool on February 11 stole Cadbury Creme Eggs worth US $40,000 after he broke into an industrial unit and made off with the haul in a stolen truck, reported CNN.

Taking to Twitter, West Mercia Police shared the update. In a series of tweets, they also called the theft "eggs-travagent". Further, the police authorities continued and wrote, " Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft."

UPDATE | West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.



Milk chocolate egg thief caught!

According to the US news media outlet, the US food business Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, distributed 220 million Creme Eggs annually in Britain. The milk chocolate eggs are only available during the Easter season. They are filled with a "yolk" of yellow and white fondant and have a cult following in the UK.

The accused, Pool has been ordered to serve an 18-month prison term on July 20 at Shrewsbury Crown Court by Judge Anthony Lowe. His prior six months in detention would help his prison sentence, with half of that time being spent behind bars and the other half being spent on licence, according to the CNN news report. Notably, Pool has already entered guilty pleas to charges of stealing, criminal mischief, and uninsured driving.

As per the sources, the court decided that Pool had towed the trailer containing the eggs away from the industrial unit using a stolen tractor. Meanwhile, his then-attorney, John McMillan stated in court at a prior proceeding: "He stopped the vehicle when he realised he was being followed. He also added that his client had realised "that the game was up – he realised the police were behind him and pulled in when it was safe to do so." “He wasn't offering any resistance and he was then arrested,” stated McMillan, the egg thief lawyer.