Man Wins Internet With Perfect Personalised Christmas Gifts For His Kids

A man is grabbing eyeballs on social media for his imagination and amazing creativity. The man named Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh shared some pictures online which attracted a lot of attention from netizens. The man customised gifts for his kids with personalised packaging. According to Donnachaidha, none of his kids wanted toys for Christmas this year as they wanted some cash instead. But Donnachaidha felt that giving cash just like that would be very impersonal, so he decided to customise them all by himself.

Customised Christmas gifts

Donnachaidha took to photoshop to customise the packaging, then he used cardstock to print and cut to shape. He stuffed cash inside the personalised packaging and gave it to his kids. It just goes to show even cash gifts can be given in a way that makes clear the love and affection of the giver. Hours after he shared the pictures on social media on December 26, the post went viral and has since garnered more than 7,00,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1,20,000 times.

None of the kids wanted toys for Christmas this year, they just wanted cash. Understandable, but cash as a gift, while practical, always feels impersonal, so I made special packaging. Went over well pic.twitter.com/urXVCHtDyW — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

Thank you. And it's roughly "Monica, but with a D instead of an M". Irish does love its bonus secret letters — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

This blew up, it seems. You're all very kind! Thank you!



To answer some Qs -

- All of them were made in photoshop, printed on cardstock, and cut to shape. I found pics of old blister pack figures online and either recreated them or heavily modified them, whichever was simpler — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

- I made them sized to print on 8.5"x11" paper except the Funko one, which I formatted for 11"x17". Actual Funko boxes are bigger than that, but I wanted the bill to fill the window. Here's the pic I made if you want to do your own. pic.twitter.com/PbMiiGw2B2 — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

- I don’t have an Etsy (or time!), so I probably won’t make these to sell - feel free to do your own. I do have a Redbubble linked in my bio for my other stuff (all proceeds donated to RAICES).



- I hope all of you who celebrate had a great Christmas, and I wish you a happy 2020! — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

Plastic boxes from Christmas ornaments that I reused.



I was going to use dollar store action figures, but couldn't figure out a clean way to remove the glued-on bits of printed paper on the blister packs without ruining them.



Reusing plastic boxes was less wasteful, too. — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

