Man Wins Internet With Perfect Personalised Christmas Gifts For His Kids

Rest of the World News

A man is grabbing eyeballs on social media for his imagination and amazing creativity. The man customised gifts for his kids with personalised packaging.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
man

A man is grabbing eyeballs on social media for his imagination and amazing creativity. The man named Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh shared some pictures online which attracted a lot of attention from netizens. The man customised gifts for his kids with personalised packaging. According to Donnachaidha, none of his kids wanted toys for Christmas this year as they wanted some cash instead. But Donnachaidha felt that giving cash just like that would be very impersonal, so he decided to customise them all by himself. 

Customised Christmas gifts

Donnachaidha took to photoshop to customise the packaging, then he used cardstock to print and cut to shape. He stuffed cash inside the personalised packaging and gave it to his kids. It just goes to show even cash gifts can be given in a way that makes clear the love and affection of the giver. Hours after he shared the pictures on social media on December 26, the post went viral and has since garnered more than 7,00,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1,20,000 times. 

Published:
