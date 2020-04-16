France: Man With 'no Desire' To Fly Accidentally Ejects Himself Out Of Rafael Jet

In yet another tragic but hilarious incident, a defence company executive ejected himself from a speeding Rafael jet, an investigation into the debacle revealed. The 64-year-old civilian got the most unnerving ride of his life after the force of takeoff, forced him to float off his seat. In a bid to steady himself, the man involuntary grabbed the ejection handle thereby leading to the incident.

Investigators have found out that a series of mistakes, including ignored medical warnings, that the passenger should not undergo the 3.7g of force generated by the take-off, leading to the ejection. According to the investigation results, the jet was flying at a speed of 500km/h (320mph) when the incident happened.

The investigation also revealed that the French man had no previous experience of flying in a fighter jet. According to reports, the Rafael jet was a gift from colleagues which he couldn’t refuse. The air accident report published last week stated that the man had ejected himself when the two-seater Dassault Rafel B jet reached a height of 1,300 ft, seconds after setting out from Saint-Dizier airbase in north-eastern France in March 2019.

However, he had a comparatively soft landing after his parachute deployed. He landed in a nearby field without any serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The pilot, despite losing his cockpit canopy avoid being automatically ejected and landed the plane on a runway.

'surprise effect'

"The passenger said he had a complete lack of knowledge of the aeronautical environment and its forces, having never flown on a military aircraft. The surprise effect associated with a lack of military aeronautical experience, therefore, resulted in creating and maintaining significant stress for the passenger throughout the morning," France's investigative agency, BEA-E concluded. It further added that it has found that "the margins of decision left to the passenger to possibly refuse the flight are perceived as almost nonexistent".

Image Credits: Wikipedia