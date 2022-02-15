Manjinder Singh Sirsa Slams Canada PM Trudeau's 'deplorable' Move To Imposing Emergency

Reacting to the sudden national emergency declared by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the country, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has condemned the imposition calling it "a deplorable move" and said that it is against democracy. Earlier on Monday, the Canadian Prime Minister, in a response to the ongoing protests by truckers against various COVID-19 related mandates, declared a state of emergency in view of peacekeeping while the agitation entered day 18.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that carrying out protests was the right of the people and the PM should have dealt with the problem in the same way as India did instead of imposing the emergency which will only deteriorate the situation.

Further stating that the Canadian Prime Minister should have opened dialogue instead, Sirsa said, "I don't want to see my Canadian brothers in trouble."

Imposing Emergency in Canada is a deplorable move.

In #democracy protests are people’s right. India too resolved the protest situation with talks rather than Emergency.

I don’t want to see Canadian brothers in trouble. @JustinTrudeau should have opened Dialogue instead! @ANI pic.twitter.com/3L0BJxehRh — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 15, 2022

Canada PM declares emergency amid intense protests against Covid mandates

Following the footsteps of his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, PM Justin Trudeau has declared an emergency in the country facing intense protests over the Canadian government's Covid mandates. Trudeau made the announcement which was last enacted in 1988 and was never used after that.

Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, he said that the government will not allow any illegal and dangerous activities to continue and thus the emergency powers will be enforced with immediate effect and will last for 30 days. Along with that, several strong measures will be applied while the law enforcement has been allowed to take measures for dispersing the gathering of protesters especially at the major border routes connecting Canada to the United States and other locations. Tweeting about the same, he said, "The scope of these measures will be time-limited, geographically-targeted, and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address. The Act will be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies, at all levels, wherever needed across the country."

Apart from that, the government will also go after the crowdfunding platforms and the payment processors used by the Freedom Convoy 2022 to fund such kinds of protests and will further make the financial institutions freeze the accounts of the individuals or organisations linked to the protests.