Mansions & Mystique: A Peek Into Luxurious Life Of Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's 9-yr-old Daughter

When one thinks of North Korea, an abstract image of the country’s despot Kim Jong Un often pops up. While the 40-year-old often remains in the public eye, sometimes for intimidatory reasons, his familial life continues to be under wraps. However, the secrecy was dialed down last week, when nine-year-old Ju Ae was photographed hand in hand with her father, Kim Jong Un. The father-daughter duo strolled as they observed an intercontinental ballistic missile being fired off in the air, the New York Post reported.

The surprise appearance has only piqued the interest of the public, who are intrigued by what could possibly comprise the nine-year-old’s opulent life. “She has a very nice life. She and her siblings have a full complement of nannies and housekeepers but they also hang out with their parents a lot,” said Michael Madden, a member of the Stinson Center think tank who has expertise on North Korea.

“Kim Jong Un’s dad was a hard guy but was very attentive to his kids too. When you’re a dictator you get to choose how you spend your time,” Madden told The Post. “When you look at that picture of of him holding her hand you can see a degree of intimacy and you can see it’s something she’s used to. This is not just a photo op,” he explained, while stating that the image of Kim Jong Un with his daughter attempts to send a solid message to the world.

A look into Kim Jong Un's family

“North Korea likes to kill five birds with one stone with their messaging. I think the affection is real but they clearly are trying to humanize Kim Jong Un and trying to make him appear as normal as possible. His father cultivated an aura of mystery. He used to say, ‘When the enemy looks at us they should look into a fog.’ But now they seem to want less mystery and make Kim look like a normal family man. He represents a departure from his father," he continued.

Nine-year-old Ju Ae is said to have two siblings, with whom she resides in a grand villa located in Wonsan. The estate possesses plenty of luxuries, such as a sports stadium, water slides, pools, tennis courts, and fields to play soccer. If that still isn’t enough, Kim Jong Un’s little ones can spend some leisure time by witnessing the scenic beaches around the property. When Wonsan satiates them, the family can choose to reside in its other 15 mansions dispersed across North Korea, by travelling through special tunnels and railways to stay under the radar of foreign intelligence satellites, experts have said.