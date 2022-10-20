PM Modi Makes Strongest Pitch On Climate Change; Bats For 3R As Mantras Of 'Mission LiFE'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Mission LiFE on Thursday, October 20, a "global movement" to protect the environment from the effects of climate change. Speaking at the launch of the initiative, the leader asserted that it will help in tackling the climate crisis. Expressing concern over climate change, the Prime Minister said that the issue of climate change is witnessed everywhere, underscoring that glaciers are melting and rivers are drying up across the world. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel also attended the launch of Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia.

#LIVE | The issue of climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up. Mission LiFE will help in fighting climate crisis: PM Modi at global launch of 'Mission LiFE' at Kevadia, Gujarat - https://t.co/ztIaM3CSz9 pic.twitter.com/rpE1UEswF1 — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

PM Modi emphasised that people are now feeling the impacts of climate change. Highlighting the earlier approach of the world over climate change, he said that people believed that climate change was "merely a policy-related issue." According to PM Modi, people earlier believed that government and institutional institutions will take measures regarding climate change.

"The issue of Climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, and rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting the climate crisis. The most significant factor in life for fighting against climate change is nothing but unity. The mantra of Mission Life is Lifetime and environment," he said.

"Mission LiFE connects the people of the earth with 'Pro-Planet People' and unites them by integrating them with their thoughts. It runs on the basic principle of Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet," Prime Minister said.

"A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue and that either governments or international institutions will take steps regarding it. But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change," he said.

Calling on people to make changes to their lifestyle, PM Modi said that some people keep the AC temperature at 17 degrees, stressing that it causes a "negative impact" on the environment. Modi called on people to use bicycles while going to gyms and take other measures that can help in protecting the environment.

Mission LiFE is a global movement to safeguard our environment from impact of climate change. https://t.co/aW6Vr556TA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2022

PM Modi calls on people to practice 'reuse, reduce & recycle'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored that "reuse, reduce and recycling" has been India's tradition and culture in protecting the environment. He called on the people to again practice the three terms and make efforts towards making sustainable choices. He expressed gratitude to world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, for offering support to Mission LiFE.

In his address, he also thanked UN Chief Antonio Guterres for visiting India to attend the launch of Mission LiFE. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called COP27 a "key political opportunity" to rebuild trust and enhance the action for all pillars of the Paris Agreement. Highlighting India's role in protecting the environment, Guterres said that India can play "critical bridging" part in creating trust between developing and developed nations. According to PTI, the Mission LiFE initiative is aimed at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's approach towards sustainability. It includes encouraging people to practice environment-friendly actions in their daily lives and allowing industries to respond swiftly to changing demands.

"Reuse, reduce & recycling are part of India's traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices," PM Modi said.

COP27 represents key political opportunity to rebuild trust&accelerate action across all pillars of Paris Agreement.With its vulnerability to climate impact&its massive economy,India can play critical bridging role in building trust b/w developing&developed nations:UN SecyGeneral — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

#LIVE | Reuse, reduce & recycling are part of India's traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices: PM Modi at the launch of 'Mission Life' - https://t.co/ztIaM3TVB9 pic.twitter.com/wIFHnozyyi — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

(With ANI inputs)