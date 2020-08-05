Goldman Sachs: Many Parents May Leave Work Permanently Due To No Child Care Amid Pandemic

Goldman Sachs (GS) economists David Choi and Joseph Briggs stated that single parents, parents with young children and those who can’t work from home during the coronavirus pandemic are the ones most at risk to stop working entirely because of having no child care.

As per several reports, the economists penned down a note to clients on August 4 and highlighted the issue of how many parents may have to stop working if schools don't reopen. The new school year is just around the corner, however, both parents and teachers are sceptical about returning to the classrooms due to the fear of the deadly virus.

Since May, around 7 million people have not worked per week as these people did not have access to childcare. This data has come to the fore through the Census Household Pulse Survey, a number that accounts for about 14 per cent of virus-related reasons for missing working. Childcare policies also affect people's participation in the labour force, and over the years, it has been witnessed that this affects women more than men.

It is also believed that the coronavirus pandemic may force the gender split to tilt in favour of men. Off late, the employment of teachers is believed to be back to the pre-COVID times in America. However, the additional staff such as cafeteria workers can only return to their job once the school reopens. Studying from home may also have an adverse impact on the children and many believe that they might up receiving lower-quality education and there may be a lack of development in social skills and food insecurity for kids may be reliant on school lunches.

Current situation in the US

The argument for opening up schools again in America is rising as evidence suggests that younger children are less likely to transmit Covid-19. However, the economists also said that the opening of schools has also been successful in those regions where there were a fewer number of coronavirus cases. The United States is witnessing different coronavirus increase rates in different regions so opening up schools might just be a difficult task in hand. The country has recorded a total of 4.85 million cases, with a death toll of 157,302.

