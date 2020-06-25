Marathon Vote On Extending Vladimir Putin's Term To Begin In Russia

For some of the most drastic changes in the constitution since it was adopted nearly 30 years ago, Russians will begin casting their ballots on June 25 for a seven-day marathon vote. One of these changes would also allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead the country until 2036. According to international media reports, voting in the country is taking place irrespective of the concerns raised by the opponents over people casting their ballots amid the coronavirus contagion and calling the reform as ‘constitutional coup’.

While the global infections as per Johns Hopkins University tally have surpassed 9.4 million, Russia has confirmed at least 606,043 cases of COVID-19 with over 8,500 deaths. International reports have quoted the authorities saying that all precautionary measures to prevent the transmission of the deadly coronavirus have been put in place. If these constitutional changes are approved, Putin will be able to run for the Presidency for two more six-year terms after the current one ends in 2024. Putin is Russia President since 2000 and is also reportedly the longest-serving leader of the country after Josef Stalin.

Read - Russia: Lavrov Meets Arreaza After Victory Day Parade

Read - Russia: Defeat Of Nazi Germany Hailed At Red Square Parade

Putin indicated towards fifth term

Recently, for the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed his plans of running for the president for the fifth time in 2024 citing the risk of government being jeopardised with any other successor. Putin has said in a television documentary which was aired on June 21 that he has not ‘ruled out such possibility’ but only if the amendment in the constitution is approved in the parliament. But the Russian President also said that he not yet made a definite decision on the same.

One of Putin’s closest allies and a senior lawmaker in the country, Andrei Klishas has reportedly also said that the citizens should stop thinking about who will hold the presidential office after Vladimir Putin. While talking to a local newspaper, Klishas has said that Russians should get accustomed to the idea that most things in the country will ‘remain the same’. Klishas, who is also contributed to steering the significant amendment, said that it would put aside the ‘issue of successors’.

Read - Russia: Putin Hails Response To Virus, Rolls Social Support Measures

Read - US, Russia Conclude Round Of Nuclear Talks In Austria

(Inputs: Agency/ Image: AP)