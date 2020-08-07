Mark Zuckerberg's Wealth Rises To $100 Billion After Launch Of Instagram Reels

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth crossed $100 Billion on August 6. He joined other tech titans Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates - the only people in the world who currently have centimillionaire status. According to media reports, this surge in wealth is witnessed after new short video features, Instagram Reels was launched, which is seen as Fakebook’s answer to its rival Tiktok. On August 6 Facebook announced the US rollout of Instagram Reels. Because of this launch, Fakebook’s share rose by more than 6% on August 6. Zuckerberg holds a 13% stake in the company.

Last month could be seen as lucky for the tech titans because coronavirus pandemic brought extra money for the tech bosses because of coronavirus restrictions and lockdown more people engaged online for shopping, entertainment, and socialization. According to international media reports, Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has gained about $22bn this year, while Mr. Bezos has grown by more than $75bn. In light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Facebook Incorporation will allow its employees to work from home until July 2021 and will give them $1,000 for home office needs, the social media giant announced on August 6.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders tax idea

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who was in the race to Whitehouse has plans to introduce new tax law that he referred to as “obscene wealth gains” in the course of the coronavirus Pandemic. The “Make Billionaires Pay Act” would tax 60% of the wealth rise within the ultra-wealthy’s internet giants’ value from March 18 by way of the tip of the 12 months and use the income from the tax to pay health-care bills of all Americans.

