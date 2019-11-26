Martin Lewis Issues Last Minute Warning To Open Help To Buy ISA Before Deadline

Money-saving guru Martin Lewis is warning first time buyers of property and frantically reminding them to open a 'Help To Buy ISA'. The deadline is November 30 and is fast approaching. Lewis believes that this is a good way for Britishers to get onto the property ladder.

Buy ISA to get help buying your first house

Britishers only have a matter of days and the clock is ticking for anyone who is hoping to get a little boost from the government. Lewis warns that if anyone eligible for the scheme misses out on it then they will be potentially missing out on thousands of pounds worth of free cash from the government.

'Help To Buy ISA' is a government scheme that is designed to help one save for a mortgage deposit to buy a home. To qualify, Britishers will have to be first time buyers and should not own property prior anywhere in the world. Britishers seeking to apply for the scheme must also be above the age of 16. The way the scheme works is that the government will top up any contributions you make by 25%, up to the contribution limit.

On his show, Martin Lewis warned savers and first-time buyers to quickly apply for the scheme before the deadline. 'The Help to Buy ISA' was launched four years ago and has been a hot topic on Lewis' show ever since. Last night on his show Martin explained the two ISA accounts everyone should know about. Two years ago Lifetime ISA, LISA was launched and according to Lewis, there are pros and cons to both.

OK I will now try and answer your questions - but usually most of them are answered in my guides. So do check there



Help to Buy ISA guide.... https://t.co/mbCSDGOA0T



LISA guide... https://t.co/LvRLuWOonN#martinlewis — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 25, 2019

