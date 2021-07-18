Martine Moïse, Wife Of Assassinated President, Returns To Haiti Amid Political Chaos

Martine Moïse, the wife of slain Haiti president Jovonel Moïse, made an unannounced return to Haiti on July 18, Sunday. She was greeted by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, reported AP. Martine, the first lady of Haiti was severely injured after she and her husband were brutally attacked in their private residence at Port-au-Prince on July 7.

Martine to attend President Moïse's funeral

Martine deplaned wearing a black dress, black face mask, and bullet-proof jacket. She was also spotted wearing a black sling on her right arm as a tribute to her late husband. As per a report by AP, Martine Moise is scheduled to attend her husband, the slain President's funeral on July 23 at Northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien. While at the Miami Hospital, Martine could not believe her husband was gone "without saying a last word," she wrote on Twitter.

Lack of designated successor

Since President Jovonel Moïse's death, Haiti has been left without a designated successor. A key group of international diplomats on July 17, Saturday appeared to snub the man currently running Haiti by urging another politician, the designated prime, to form a government following Moïse's killing, reported AP. Joseph had been leading Haiti with adequate police and military backing although Moïse had announced his replacement before the night he was assassinated. Joseph and his allies argue that the designated successor, Ariel Henry, was never sworn in, though he pledged to work with him and with Joseph Lambert, the head of Haiti’s inactive Senate. The statement was issued by the Core Group, which is composed of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the U.S., France, the European Union, and representatives from the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

The attack

Unidentified assailants stormed into Moïse's residence disguised as US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents around 1 am local time. They were heard yelling in Spanish and English while they infringed into the Prez's resident at Pout-au-Prince and riddled a dozen bullets, leaving him dead and his wife Martine Moïse severely injured, police informed. The children of the couple hid in one of the rooms, the police added.

Haitian Police fatally shot four suspects while twenty-six Colombians and two Haitian-Americans have been arrested so far over Moïse’s assassination. The police recovered Colombian passports, assault rifles, machetes, walkie-talkies, and materials including bolt cutters and hammers have been from the detainees.

