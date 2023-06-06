Mask-free Japanese People Rush To Relearn How To Smile, Specialists On High Demand

As the COVID restrictions are lifted, people in Japan are signing up for “smiling lessons” to learn how to smile again after the pandemic. There has been a surge in demand for smile instructors in the country as people get used to taking off masks in public. Locals started off this business last year in anticipation to see a boom in the business after the government relaxes the restrictions. The boom in the business came last month after the Japanese administration reduced the risks associated with the virus to the same level as the flu, The Telegraph UK reported.

“We are extremely busy now because people want to be seen smiling again”, said Miho Kitano, owner of the Smile Expression Muscle Association. “Japanese people have been wearing masks for more than three years now and some say they have almost forgotten how to smile,” Kitano added. According to The Telegraph UK, Kitano was ahead of the game since she started her business five years ago. Today she has a whopping 3,000 customers who are eager to re-learn how to smile.

“Smiling is very natural and very important because it is a signal to the people that we meet that we accept them”, she told The Telegraph UK. “A smile has to be natural to get through to the other person, but for anyone who does not smile much, the brain forgets how to use the facial muscles,” she added.

Growing need for people to smile in a culture where it's not common

Another Japanese instructor named Keiko Kawano who is the owner of the company Egaoiku - literally "Smile Education" told Sky News, that her company has seen a four-fold increase in demand for lessons. She also stated that her one-on-one session costs 7,700 yen. "I think there's a growing need for people to smile," she said, highlighting the growing return of tourists in the country. Kawano also stated that she believes that Japanese nationals are less inclined to smile than Westerners because of their “sense of security”. "Culturally, a smile signifies that I'm not holding a gun, and I'm not a threat to you," she said.