Mass Grave Found In Afghanistan's Kandahar In Daman District; 5 Unidentified Bodies Found

On November 5, Saturday, a mass grave with five unidentified bodies was found in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, Daman district, TOLOnews reported citing the Kandahar Governor's spokesperson.

Previously in September, the remains of twelve people were discovered by the residents of Spin Boldak region which is a town bordering Pakistan in the southern province of Kandahar. The incident site has also been the site of intense fighting between forces of the Western-backed government and Taliban fighters for the last two decades until the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year, Arab News reported.

At that time, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett tweeted that it was “important these remains are not disturbed and damaged further pending forensic examination.”

The area's residents have confirmed that several crimes have been committed here. Mass graves are found all the time across Afghanistan, particularly in the province of Kandahar, where many of them were discovered after the Islamic Emirate took control and where more are discovered daily, as quoted by Haji Zaid from TOLOnews.

Terrified people of Afghanistan's Daman district

According to the official spokesperson Haji Zaid the remains of people found were buried at the mass grave about ten to fifteen years ago. Meanwhile, the locals are terrified of such frequent horrific incidents and feel unsafe. People of Kandahar of Afghanistan have appealed to authorities to investigate such ghastly incidents on high priority.

A resident of Kandahar Sardar Agha asked the authorities to undergo a full investigation into the horrifying case. "I ask the current authorities to conduct an international investigation regarding this case. It's crucial to find the perpetrators." "This incident must be investigated and shouldn't be left as news. The criminals must be identified and punished," said Abdul Rauf Azim, another Kandahar resident, as reported by TOLOnews. Currently, the identities of the bodies are unknown as the investigation of the case is underway.