Massive Car Bomb Explosion At Thailand Police Compound Kills 1 And Injures 29

One person was killed and 29 others were injured after a car bomb exploded outside a school in Thailand on Tuesday. The incident took place near a police station and one police officer has lost his life. According to Express UK, the authorities have stated that the casualties are likely to increase.

The blast occurred opposite Narasikkhalai School, located in the Muang District in the Narathiwat Province. A Twitter user shared a picture of the gruesome incident showing plumes of smoke erupting after the blast.

Preliminary investigation claims explosion occurred due to car bomb

According to Express UK, Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province confirmed the death of at least one person in the incident. The death according to Sukan happened inside a police compound and was caused by a “car bomb”

Pornprasit Jantha, the director of Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital, claimed that around 29 people were injured. According to the officials both the injured police officers and civilians needed treatment. Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack and the matter is still under investigation. Southern Thailand has been the location of ongoing unrest involving Islamic groups for almost two decades now. Earlier in September, a policeman was killed and 4 were injured after an explosion took place near a hospital in Pattani province.