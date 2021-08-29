Days after twin suicide bombings rocked Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday killing hundreds of civilians, another massive explosion hit Kabul on Sunday afternoon. According to local reports, a loud explosion was heard in the capital city, likely caused by a rocket attack that killed two people and injured three.

Witnesses told Aśvaka News Agency that the blast was caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the Gulai area of ​​Khajeh Baghra, in the 11th security district. The bomber is said to have struck in front of Kabul International Airport. Two people were killed and three others were injured in the incident, including children and women.

Notably, the recent rocket attack comes hours after US President Joe Biden on Sunday warned of a bomb blast in Afghanistan. The US Embassy noted a 'specific and credible threat' to its citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport, asking them to leave the Kabul airport area immediately.

Another Footage -Kabul, PD15 pic.twitter.com/IgE7Bptcpo — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

#Breaking:

An explosion was heard in #Kabul.

Witnesses say the blast was caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the Gulai area of ​​Khajeh Baghra, in the 11th security district.

There are no reports of casualties in this incident yet. pic.twitter.com/80vpRjlokk — Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 29, 2021

Kabul airport twin blasts

Sunday's explosion comes just days after the twin suicide blasts that took place at the Kabul airport on August 26, killing at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members who were involved in the evacuation operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport. In retaliation, the US military struck back against the ISIS-K and conducted drone strikes in the aftermath of the devastating blasts.

The US has claimed to have eliminated the ISIS-K 'mastermind' who was involved in planning the attacks against the US in Kabul in the strike.