Massive Fire Breaks Out On Oil Platform In Gulf Of Mexico; 2 Dead, One Missing

At least two people have been killed and one went missing after a fire broke out at the Nohoch Alfa offshore platform at the Bay of Campeche, in the Gulf of Mexico, on July 7. The state-owned oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) shared details of the fire and issued a press releasing stating that around 321 workers out of the 328 who were working on the structure when the fire started had already been evacuated.

Four boats have been sent to control the fires on the oil platform. Earlier, the state-owned oil company said that at least six were injured.

Taking to Twitter, Pemex uploaded a video in which Pemex Director Octavio Romero Oropeza addressed the press conference. Pemex wrote, " The General Director of #PEMEX, Eng. @OctavioRomero_O presents a balance of his visit to the Nohoch_A processing centre: From Petróleos Mexicanos, 3 injured colleagues are reported, of which 2 are already at home and 1 will be transferred to the Picacho Ajusco hospital for specific care due to burns on 35% of his body. On the part of the private company: 5 people were injured, unfortunately, 2 lost their lives and 1 is still missing, and they will receive all the support of #PEMEX. Regarding production, there is already a strategy to return quickly, so it will be reported how it will be done and in what time."

While addressing the press briefing Oropeza clarified that the two people who died and the one missing are from the company that was working at the facility and not from Pemex. Further, he shared the details related to the mishap that took place on July 7. The part of the platform where the fire started has been completely destroyed, said the Pemex director.

Further, the company has initiated an investigation into what caused the fire and has focused on the search for the missing person and resuming operations. As per the US news media outlet, some of the employees have shared that the flames were seen from the nearby platforms, hence the incident appeared to be of considerable magnitude.

The company has assured that it would "continue to report on the control, extinction of the fire and damage assessment throughout the day". While talking about the incident in a press conference earlier, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the blaze was being battled by Pemex firefighters and the Mexican Navy has participated to control the situation swiftly.