Massive Protests Erupt In PoK After Pakistani Man Brutally Rapes And Beheads Minor Girl

Massive protests erupted in the Dadyal region of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a minor girl was brutally raped and murdered by a Pakistani national. According to ANI, the incident in which a 13-year-old, Kanwal Matlub, was defiled and beheaded by a Pakistani citizen has drawn unparallel condemnation and anger. Carrying pictures of the minor girl, hundreds of people took to the streets, demanding an expeditious trial into the case.

As per reports, the 13-year-old was first abducted, repeatedly raped and later strangulated to death by the accuser. The body of the victim was then dumped at a garbage site in local forests. After the incident came to light, thousands of people across the Mirpur region of PoK demanded capital punishment for the accused who was nabbed by cops from Pakistan’s Punjab province. From children to the elderly, everyone in PoK has launched a movement for justice. The demonstrators said that they will not return home or forget the crime until the accused is hanged.