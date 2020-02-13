Italian Senate Votes For Far-right Leader Matteo Salvini To Face Migrant Trial

The Italian Senate has voted and decided that far-right leader Matteo Salvini should face trial for illegally detaining migrants on a coast guard boat. Back in July last year Salvini had blocked the boat from docking in port essentially trapping the migrants. If convicted, Salvini faces 15 years in prison.

Revoked Salvini's immunity

According to Italian Law, ministers can not be tried for actions taken by them while they are in office without special approval. On Wednesday, the Upper House voted 152-76 in favour of lifting immunity and allowing Salvini to be tried. After the tally was announced in the Italian Senate, Salvini compared himself to US President Donald Trump who was also impeached by the Democrats in the House of Representatives but just recently acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate. In response to having his immunity lifted, reports indicate that Salvini believes that this will only reinforce his image as a populist leader.

Salvini has in the past and continues to take a hard stance against letting in migrants from across the Mediterranean and has also called for other EU states to take in their fair share of migrants. Salvini was the one that implemented the 'closed-door policy'.

On July 25, 2019, the Italian Coast Gaurd ship picked up 140 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean. The ship unloaded several of the migrants that were in need of medical attention, while Salvini had refused to allow 116 migrants off the coast.

The decision drew immediate backlash after the health and hygiene conditions aboard the ship came to light. According to reports, the migrants only had one toilet between them. All the while Salvini demanded that other EU member nations take them in.

After a deal was brokered by EU commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, several countries and the Catholic Church decided to take them in. Only then did Salini allowed them to dock on January 31.

I welcome that 🇩🇪,🇫🇷,🇵🇹, 🇱🇺 and 🇮🇪 agreed to relocate persons from the Gregoretti and that many will also be received by the Church in 🇮🇹. This was made possible thanks to the intense coordination efforts @EU_Commission. It shows that temporary arrangements are urgently needed. — Dimitris Avramopoulos (@Avramopoulos) July 31, 2019

