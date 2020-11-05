Mauritius Oil Spill Clean-up Likely To Be Completed By January: Japanese Ship Owner

The massive oil spill that occurred in August after a Japanese shipping company's vessel sunk off the coast of Mauritius will be cleaned by January 2021. According to the ship's owner, the oil-spill clean-up job is currently ongoing and it will be mostly completed by the start of next year. Approximately 1,000 tons of fuel spilled into the ocean along the 30 kilometers of the Mauritian coastline.

Mauritius oil spill

A ship operated by Mitsui OSK Lines named MV Wakashio rammed into a reef off the coast of Mauritius on July 25. The ship was carrying about 3,800 tons of very low sulfur fuel oil and 200 tons of diesel oil from China to Brazil when it ran into a reef in the Indian ocean. The ship had three oil tanks, one of which was already leaking before the vessel split into two pieces on August 15.

Cleaning efforts are underway where the oil spill took place with many countries sending in resources for help, including the operator Mitsui OSK Lines. Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared an environmental emergency as the spill was close to two protected marine ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve. The oil spill reportedly affected marine lives in the area as scientists believe many dolphins died due to the accident.

The shipping company has said that it will start the work on removing the rear portion of the vessel in December this year. The front portion was deliberately sunk in August after the ship split into two parts following the accident in July. The Japanese company that operated the ship announced long-term contributions and support to preserve the environment that has been damaged due to the spill.

(Image Credit: AP)

