Mauritius Requests Google To Label Chagos Islands As Part Of Its Territory

Mauritius has requested Google to specify Chagos Islands as part of its sovereignty and label it as part of its territory. However, the United Kingdom has authority on the island over the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), which is a disputed British Overseas Territory of the UK situated in the Indian Ocean but in a succession of international court judgements and UN votes since 2019, Mauritius has been recognised as the archipelago's lawful owner.

Back in 2020, Mauritius approached the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai and demanded the corporation to look into the situation citing the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in The Hague as evidence which suggests that prior to Mauritius's independence in 1968, the UK illegally separated the Chagos Islands from the country. The UN General Assembly endorsed the court's ruling by an overwhelming majority vote and demanded that the United Kingdom end its unconstitutional colonial government.

'No changes have been made'

Mauritius has issued two further requests but no changes have been made. Google stated it's looking into the matter, according to the Guardian. In the meanwhile, former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn stated that the British government needs to engage with Mauritius and seek a solution to this, according to the Guardian. He urged the government to restore the Chagossians' right to return to their country as soon as possible and to collaborate with Mauritius on a pilot resettlement scheme.

Alyn Smith MP of the Scottish National Party (SNP) stated that the SNP stands behind international law, and it is obvious that the Chagos Islands are not UK territory, according to the Guardian. He also stated that the UK's illegal possession of the Chagos Islands must come to an end as soon as possible and that the SNP will continue to support international attempts to repatriate the Chagos Islands to their rightful owners.

UNGA condemns UK's occupation of Chagos Islands

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously condemned the United Kingdom's systematic occupation of the Chagos Islands in 2019. The occupation was also declared illegal by the International Court of Justice that same year and the judgement was affirmed last month by the United Nations' international tribunal for the law of the sea, according to the Guardian.

Image: Shutterstock/ Unsplash