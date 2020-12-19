Mausoleum Of Rome's First Emperor King Augustus Restored, Will Open For Public In March

One of the most historic monuments of ancient Rome, the Mausoleum of its first emperor Augustus will reopen for the public from March 1, 2021. The Mausoleum, which houses remains of Augustus and his family members, was shut down 14 years ago and will open for the public again earlier next year. After decades of neglect, the Mausoleum underwent a full restoration, which was partly funded by phone company TIM and Rome City Council.

"A few days before Christmas we make a gift to the Romans and citizens from all over the world. From next March 1st, the Mausoleum of Augustus will be reopened to the public, a masterpiece of ancient Rome, a priceless treasure that is reborn in all its splendor. We have thought of a special initiative, it can be visited free of charge by everyone until April 21, the day on which the 'Christmas' of Rome is celebrated, and to do so it will be possible to book the visit online from Monday. For residents of Rome, admission will remain free throughout 2021," Virginia Raggi, Mayor of Rome announced on Friday.

From Mausoleum to arena to concert hall to Mausoleum again

The Mausoleum of Augustus was one of the first buildings constructed during the reign of King Augustus. The mausoleum complex was completed in 28 BC and it is still the world's largest circular tomb. The Mausoleum complex underwent many changes after the fall of the Roman empire as in the Middle Ages it was converted into a fortress. The Mausoleum was turned into a bullfighting arena in the 18th century CE before becoming a concert hall in the 20th century CE.

Restituiamo a Roma il Mausoleo di Augusto in tutto il suo splendore. Oggi abbiamo presentato il grande intervento di recupero e restauro del monumento. E’ il nostro regalo di Natale ai romani e ai cittadini di tutto il mondo: https://t.co/TdDsgc1wE9 pic.twitter.com/ivV1lzgLFX — Virginia Raggi (@virginiaraggi) December 18, 2020

The Mausoleum was eventually reclaimed by fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who wanted to return the building complex to its full glory to celebrate the achievements of ancient Rome. However, after the end of the fascist era, the Mausoleum fell into despair as rubbish filled the inner part of the complex with unwanted trees growing from the wall. But now the ancient landmark has been restored again equipped with digital content, in virtual and augmented reality to showcase how the building might have looked during King Augustus' reign with a statue on top that has now vanished.

