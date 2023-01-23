'May Last Into 2023-24': World Bank President Raises Concern Over Global Economic Slowdown

The President of the World Bank, David Malpass, revealed on Sunday that the global economy is “unlikely” to see a strong recovery in 2023-2024. Malpass blamed the persistent inflation and moderate investments as part of the reason for the slow growth. The World Bank President gave out this pessimistic outlook about the global economy during a conversation with a British news outlet, Sky News. This comes after the Global Economic Prospects report highlighted “long-lasting” global economic slowdown.

"I think it's a long-lasting slowdown… And that has to do with the persistence of inflation, the shortage of new investment that is taking place right now, so as you look one year ahead and two years ahead, it is hard to see that there will be a strong recovery… It looks like this period of slow growth for the world may last into 2023-24, and that's a concern," the World Bank President asserted.

During an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Malpass also touched upon the need to write off the excessive debt of poor countries. “I think there needs to be a hard look at large amounts of debt reduction by the official bilateral creditors and also the private sector creditors,” Malpass asserted. Speaking more about the issue, the World Bank President also touched upon the Chinese debt to struggling developing countries. “The composition of debt has changed over that period… that you name, over the last 10 years, heavily towards the debt from China and also debt from the Private sector,” the World Bank President said.

Malpass on China’s influence on the developing world

When asked if there is a need to be concerned about China’s influence in the developing world, the World Bank President urged that China should be more transparent in their debt contracts. “China is the world’s second-biggest economy, so I think we should expect their influence in the developing world”, Malpass exclaimed. He then went on to add, “What we are strongly advocating is transparency in their debt contracts. In that way, people can restructure them or can at least understand what the commitments are being made by the poor countries.” The World Bank President insisted that China should not include non-disclosure clauses in their contracts, making it a “secret contract” between the two parties.

Global Economic Prospects report

The latest remarks made by the World Bank President were similar to the findings of the Global Economic Prospects report. On January 10, the World Bank released its annual report which states that Global growth is slowing down sharply. The report stated that the reasons behind this slowdown are elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment along with the havoc caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. The report also revealed that the “long-lasting slowdown” will hit the developing countries the hardest. The report then went on to inform that the current global economic crisis would mark the first time in more than 80 years that two global recessions have occurred within the same decade. “The global economy is projected to grow by 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024. The sharp downturn in growth is expected to be widespread, with forecasts in 2023 revised down for 95% of advanced economies and nearly 70% of emerging market and developing economies,” as per the report.