'May Never Be Excited Again About Crowd After Going To India', Says Trump During Rally

US President Donald Trump, while addressing a rally in South Carolina on February 29 said that he would never be excited about a crowd after his recent experience of addressing a crowd of over 1 lakh people in Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad. Trump along with wife Melania and a high-level delegation paid a 36-hour visit to India on February 24.

Recalling his visit to Motera stadium, he said,

And I went in, and here’s the problem. This is a big crowd. And normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I’m coming here. I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we’re doing pretty well, I’ll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too.

'Great Guy'

In his campaign speech, The US president also called his trip to India, “worthwhile.” Lauding Indian people, he added that they had a “great love” and a “great leader” before saying that Indians have a great liking for the Americans. Furthermore, he termed PM Modi as a “Great Guy” and added that he (Modi) was loved by the people of India.

Trump on first coronavirus death in the US

US President Donald Trump on February 29 held a press conference where he said there is 'no reason to panic' after one citizen died of the novel coronavirus earlier in the day. Trump at the briefing said, "We respectfully ask the media and politicians and everybody else involved not to do anything to incite the panic because there's no reason to panic at all." Trump further insisted that the criticism of his administration’s handling of the virus outbreak was a hoax. Trump administration also announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy, and South Korea in response to the coronavirus outbreak.