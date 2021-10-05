Last Updated:

Maya Kadosh Inquires On What Indians Were Doing When WhatsApp Crashed; Netizens React

Maya Kadosh, Chief of Staff at Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry inquired as to what Indians were doing when WhatsApp crashed.

Maya Kadosh

Image: Twitter/@MayaKadosh, Pixabay


On Monday afternoon, Facebook's WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all crashed. Hundreds of thousands of WhatsApp users reported issues. On Twitter, Facebook issued an apology to everyone affected by the outage of Facebook-powered services. Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer claimed that the company is experiencing networking issues and that their teams are working as swiftly as possible to restore service.

People from all over the world reacted to the outage, including celebrities and diplomats, who used the microblogging site Twitter to express their displeasure with the situation. Maya Kadosh, Chief of Staff at Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, is one such diplomat. On Twitter, she inquired as to what Indians were doing when WhatsApp crashed.

Netizens reacted to Maya Kadosh's tweet

The tweet was shared at 12:43 pm and since then it has received a lot of attention from the netizens with more than 2 thousand 6 hundred likes and around 150 retweets. People bombarded the tweet with a wide range of comments. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Have asked Zuckerberg to fix it ASAP." Another person wrote, "Two things happened: Some of us got anxiety syndrome and we stayed up Tweeting (discussing on spaces) whole night until WhatsApp, FB & IG servics were restored. Fortunately for many of us, we could get a good night sleep How about you?"

Former Secretary of External Affairs also reacted to the tweet and wrote, "Would this also indicate that Facebook has integrated all the platforms at the backend- so they have reneged on their promise of not sharing user data across platforms. Is my reading correct? This should raise serious questions about privacy of customers."

What was the issue?

According to the sources, a 'Domain Name System' (DNS) problem on the Facebook site's main page was the cause of the outage. Cloudflare senior vice president Dane Knecht revealed that social media had a "technical problem" in its border gateway protocol (BGP) routes. The internet's Domain Name System, a critical structure that dictates where internet traffic must go, includes such routes. DNS converts domain names such as "facebook.com" to IP addresses such as 123.45.67.890. 

(Image: Twitter/@MayaKadosh/Pixabay)

