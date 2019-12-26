7-month-old 'Mayor Charlie' Becomes Face Of US Anti-abortion Movement

A 7-month-old baby, Charlie, has become the face of an anti-abortion movement in the United States. According to reports, the 7-month-old parents bought the honorary mayor title at an auction that took place in the month of October. The ceremony to appoint Charlie as the mayor took place on December 15. The auction was being conducted for the firefighters of the community of Whitehall, US. Charlie's honorary appointment as the mayor comes at a time when abortion rights activists are of the opinion that the decades-old Rove vs Wade Supreme court decision that legalized the process of abortion is under threat.

Youngest mayor in US

According to reports, Charlie became the mayor in the month of October with a slogan "Make America Kind Again". Similar to Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again", Charlie's agenda as a mayor includes the words life, adoption and patriotism, a reference to the problem of abortion that tends to severely divide Americans on this issue.

The 7-month-old baby's adoptive mother, Nancy Jane McMillan, said that one of Charlie's campaigns as mayor focuses on the incredible choice his biological mother made as a person. Nancy said that Charlie's real mother was in the middle of a pregnancy crisis but took the decision to not abort the baby and give birth to Charlie, adding that were blessed because of the choice the baby's real mother made.

Nancy said that Charlie does not have any real duties to perform, adding that it is just a fun thing that is being played out. Charlie's parents are one of the board members of the Houston Pregnancy Help Center, an organisation that influences women with unplanned pregnancies away from going through the process of abortion.

Read: Mississippi Vows Further Appeal After Loss On Abortion Ban

Read: Alabama Doesn’t Appeal Injunction Blocking Abortion Ban

In a debate organized by an international media channel, the United States Senator, Kamala Harris allegedly accused Democratic Presidential candidates and debate moderators of failing to prioritise the discussion of abortion rights. She reportedly claimed that none of the presidential candidates spoke a word even after all the discussions about women's access to reproductive healthcare. She further also adds, that there are states that have passed laws that virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive healthcare.

Republican legislatures need to keep their hands off of women's bodies. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YVywwyu1vY — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2019

Once again we're talking about health care — but not a single question on the nationwide attack on reproductive health and rights. Women are half of this country, and they deserve better. #DemDebate — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2019

Read: Slovakia Rejects Bill Requiring Ultrasound Before Abortion

Read: Slovakia May Force Women To Get Pre-abortion Ultrasound

(With inputs from agencies)