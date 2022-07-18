MBS Targets Biden With 'cases That Reflected Poorly On US' After Khashoggi Confrontation

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, famously known as MBS, reportedly countered US President Joe Biden with a topic that left him silent after the latter confronted him about the brutal murder of eminent journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Speaking at a meeting with Biden last Friday, MBS not only denied involvement in the killing at the Turkish consulate in Saudi but argued that US' actions in the Middle Eastern countries of Iraq, and Palestine also "poorly reflected" Washington. He further reaffirmed that every nation has its own different values and that must be respected.



Detailing the minutes of the conversation, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan stated that the de facto ruler of the kingdom pointed out the sexual and physical assault of prisoners by US troops in Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison and the killing of Shireen Abu Akhleh, the Palestinian-American journalist, in West Bank last June. The Al Jazeera journalist was fatally shot while reporting an Israeli military raid in Jenin (an occupied region.)

Just to note, 11 US troops stationed in Abu Ghraib prison were convicted of carrying out sexual assault and similar heinous crimes on Iraqi prisoners captured in the facility since the beginning of the Iraq war. The world was taken by shock after images from the prison were leaked, proving the occurrences of inhumane torture.

"The Crown Prince responded to President Biden's remarks on ... Khashoggi after quite clearly -- that this crime, while very unfortunate and abhorrent, is something that the kingdom took very seriously (and) acted upon in a way commiserate with its position as a responsible country," bin Farhan said, as quoted by CNN. "These are issues, mistakes that happen in any country, including the US. The Crown Prince pointed out that the US has made its own mistakes and has taken the necessary action to hold those responsible accountable and address these mistakes just as the kingdom has," he added.

Khashoggi wrote columns for the Washington Post and criticised MBS and his policies as a leader of the kingdom. In 2018, Khashoggi was brutally slain in the Istanbul Consulate of Saudi, where he had gone to collect documents along with his fiancee Hatice Cengiz. The US intelligence has cited crucial evidence that suggests the murder would not have been executed without MBS overseeing it.

Biden swiftly shuts top Saudi official

Biden concluded his controversial yet landmark trip to the Middle East yesterday night when bin Farhan's remarks were televised. Reports also said that the Saudi Foreign Minister claimed not to have heard Biden accusing MBS of Khashoggi's murder; contradicting the American President's claims who said he had, in fact, priortised human rights concerns discussed Khashoggi's killing with MBS. "With respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think about it now," Biden said last Friday. He also claimed that MBS refused to have "direct involvement" in the said murder and that all perpetrators were brought to justice.

Now, on Sunday, during a White House briefing following his return, a reporter asked Biden if bin Farhan was "telling the truth," Fox News reported. To which Biden sternly replied saying "No." Visibly infuriated, the American President told reporters to "ask something that matters."

(Image: AP)