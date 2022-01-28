Last Updated:

McDonald's Introduces New 'Land, Air & Sea' Burger In Latest 'menu Hack'; Netizens React

Fast-food giant McDonalds has included an interesting dish on his menu called, 'Land, Air & Sea' burger, combining fish, beef and bird (chicken).

Fast-food giant McDonalds has included some interesting dishes on its menu called, one of it is "Land, Air & Sea" burger, combining fish, beef and bird (chicken). The size of the burger is massive, made out of three of its most popular regular-sized burgers. Mcdonalds also included three other dishes, including Crunchy Double, Hash Brown McMuffin and Surf + Turf. Beginning January 31, McDonald's will add these dishes to its menus for a short time. Fans of Mcdonalds have insisted on these menu "hacks", which has become so popular that the company is now considering them as the menu items.

On Twitter, McDonald's announced the news sharing four images of the new menu. the first image is of Land, Air & Sea burger, the second is of Crunchy Double, the third image shows Hash Brown McMuffin and the fourth image features, Surf+Turf. They wrote the caption, "which menu hack will you build yourself first? (1) land, air & sea (2) crunchy double (3) hash brown McMuffin (4) surf+turf."

What's inside the burger?

The Hash Brown McMuffin consists of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg packed with a hash brown. This has 620 calories and 39 grammes of fat, according to Daily Mail. There is also the Crunchy Double, which has a 760-calorie and 42-gram-fat double cheeseburger packed with chicken nuggets and topped with barbecue sauce.

The Surf + Turf, in the meanwhile, combines a Filet-O-Fish with a Double Cheeseburger, which will only be available through the McDonald's app and McDelivery. Finally, The Land, Air & Sea consists of a McChicken sandwich, a Big Mac, and a Filet-o-Fish layered on top of one another with three of the bun halves removed, according to Daily Mail. It has 1,330 calories and 69 grammes of total fat when mixed with three sandwiches.

Fast-food chain's revelation is eliciting wide range of reactions

 

