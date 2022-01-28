McDonald's Introduces New 'Land, Air & Sea' Burger In Latest 'menu Hack'; Netizens React

Fast-food giant McDonalds has included some interesting dishes on its menu called, one of it is "Land, Air & Sea" burger, combining fish, beef and bird (chicken). The size of the burger is massive, made out of three of its most popular regular-sized burgers. Mcdonalds also included three other dishes, including Crunchy Double, Hash Brown McMuffin and Surf + Turf. Beginning January 31, McDonald's will add these dishes to its menus for a short time. Fans of Mcdonalds have insisted on these menu "hacks", which has become so popular that the company is now considering them as the menu items.

On Twitter, McDonald's announced the news sharing four images of the new menu. the first image is of Land, Air & Sea burger, the second is of Crunchy Double, the third image shows Hash Brown McMuffin and the fourth image features, Surf+Turf. They wrote the caption, "which menu hack will you build yourself first? (1) land, air & sea (2) crunchy double (3) hash brown McMuffin (4) surf+turf."

which menu hack will you build yourself first? see u 1.31



(1) land, air & sea

(2) crunchy double

(3) hash brown mcmuffin

(4) surf+turf pic.twitter.com/0onjnP0hDT — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 27, 2022

What's inside the burger?

The Hash Brown McMuffin consists of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg packed with a hash brown. This has 620 calories and 39 grammes of fat, according to Daily Mail. There is also the Crunchy Double, which has a 760-calorie and 42-gram-fat double cheeseburger packed with chicken nuggets and topped with barbecue sauce.

The Surf + Turf, in the meanwhile, combines a Filet-O-Fish with a Double Cheeseburger, which will only be available through the McDonald's app and McDelivery. Finally, The Land, Air & Sea consists of a McChicken sandwich, a Big Mac, and a Filet-o-Fish layered on top of one another with three of the bun halves removed, according to Daily Mail. It has 1,330 calories and 69 grammes of total fat when mixed with three sandwiches.

Fast-food chain's revelation is eliciting wide range of reactions

Take the land, air & sea burger and add a McRib for one of the burger patties and you’d capture all 4 classic elements. It would be the elemental burger. — raymonster👹 (@Raymondorosco74) January 28, 2022

I’m telling you right now McFam…

Let’s create an ice cream sandwhich.

2 cookies, vanilla ice cream in between.

Just trust me on this one — FaZe Teeqo (@Teeqo) January 28, 2022

What a weird system. The only thing different is that you can now order the items by the hack name but you still have to make it yourself? And for some reason you can't start doing this until next week? — Just Charlie with natural and artificial flavors (@ijoemomma) January 27, 2022

literally nobody asked for this.

world: bring back snackwraps

mcdonald’s: stack everything we make into a brand new sandwich — Lindsey☮ (@linnnddss) January 27, 2022

McDonald’s, here’s the real menu hack. Spicy mcchicken patty on mcgriddle bun. You’re welcome — grant (@gnomegorilla) January 27, 2022