McDonald's Sued For $10billion For Discriminating Against Media Firms Owned By Blacks

McDonald’s Corp was, on May 20, sued for a whopping amount of $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Bryon Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination of not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The lawsuit claimed that the fast-food restaurant chain violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars. It asserted that although blacks made up over 40 per cent of McDonald’s customers, the company allocated less than $5 million of its %1.6 billion US ad budget to black-owned studios in 2019.

In the complaint, Allen said that McDonald’s Chicago outlet denied advertising with Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks. "McDonald's, like much of corporate America these days, publicly touts its commitment to diversity and inclusion, but this is nothing more than empty rhetoric," the complaint said. It is imperative to note here that Allen, a comedian and a TV personality himself, owns several lifestyle channels along with The Weather Channel.

Meanwhile, McDonald's which recently announced that it would increase its national ad spending with Black-owned media to 5 per cent from 2 per cent by 2024, said that it would review and respond accordingly to the lawsuit. "We have doubled down on our relationships with diverse-owned partners," McDonald's said in a statement highlighting that it has also decided to spend more on Hispanic-, Asian-American, women- and LGBTQ-owned platforms.

Second largest food chain

McDonald's is the second-largest fast-food chain in the world and has more than 36,000 outlets across the globe. Recently, another outlet caught the eye of people after it devised a unique solution to the problem- it has decided to offer $50 to those who just turn up for interviews irrespective of whether they pass or fail. The outlet’s never-seen-before initiative gained limelight after a picture of a board stating the same was shared online. "Interviews. M-F 2 pm. Get $50 for an interview,’ read the signboard.

Dan Nunn, who captured and shared the image wrote, “The tactic of providing monetary reinforcements just to get employees to the interview desk is an entirely new concept. In normal situations, it may not be used. However, many restaurants are using this tactic in order to attract more employees to work for them.

Representative Image: Unsplash