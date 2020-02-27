'McMonstrosity': Bagel Overflowing With Cheese Astonishes Internet

A man recently took to Twitter to share photos of his extra-cheese Bagel that he ordered from McDonald's and the internet is shocked. Bryan Passifiume wrote in a Tweet that he asked for extra cream cheese at the McDonalds outlet thinking that they would apply it like butter, but what he received was an exercise in passive-aggressiveness.

He further shared the pictures of his order highlighting the overflowing cheese in his bagel, comparing it to items around his office. Bryan said that even his co-workers stopped by his desk and were astonished to see the disastrous bagel preparation. He added that they even posed with it. Bryan then shared a series of pictures in a thread calling the bagel as "McMonstrosity".

The McMonstrosity is taller than €10 pic.twitter.com/5uqrwTT3u1 — 𝙱𝚛𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚏𝚒𝚞𝚖𝚎 (@BryanPassifiume) February 25, 2020

@anthonyfurey came by my desk, he said he just *had* to see it in person pic.twitter.com/u29naeu7L1 — 𝙱𝚛𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚏𝚒𝚞𝚖𝚎 (@BryanPassifiume) February 25, 2020

Since I obviously can’t eat this, I’m spending the morning comparing the girth of my McMonstrosity to items I find in the newsroom. Here it is next to my novelty Calgary Sun Stampeders football pic.twitter.com/pawjJSyrpk — 𝙱𝚛𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚏𝚒𝚞𝚖𝚎 (@BryanPassifiume) February 25, 2020

McDonald's issued an apology

Bryan’s tweet instantly captured the attention of the social media who left a tremendous response on the tweet. It included McDonald's Canada who apologised in the comment section and asked Bryan to share the outlet location so that they could get it fixed. The pictures are being shared widely across the internet as the users mock humour at the bagel.

Read: McDonald's Closes All Branches In Virus-hit Chinese Province

Read: Researchers Use Oil leftover Donations From McDonald's as Resin Material For 3D Butterfly

More photos of this monstrosity. I ordered extra cream cheese as they usually just apply it like butter, but this is clearly just an exercise in passive-aggressiveness. How do I possibly eat this? pic.twitter.com/XM70yMrnqp — 𝙱𝚛𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚏𝚒𝚞𝚖𝚎 (@BryanPassifiume) February 25, 2020

Hi Bryan. We're very sorry to see this. Please send us a DM with the location, date, and time of your visit as we'd like to make it right: https://t.co/IwyuNJkamd — McDonald's Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) February 25, 2020

Here’s yesterday’s McMonstrosity next to today’s offering. As you can see the cream cheese has yellowed and crusted overnight, and the bagel has shriveled. It’ll probably end up in the trash, or I’ll pretend to compost it. pic.twitter.com/wSmWfsOiX3 — 𝙱𝚛𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚏𝚒𝚞𝚖𝚎 (@BryanPassifiume) February 26, 2020

Now give it a taste test for us. — DankaliciousNug🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DankaliciousNug) February 26, 2020

Next time ask for a chocolate shake. Extra shake. — mystic lot (@civilitywars) February 26, 2020

Just looking at it makes me want to throw up — Ryan Rocca (@Reporter_Ryan) February 25, 2020

I can’t get Big Mac sauce on my cheeseburger and this guy got $300 worth of cream cheese on one bagel! 🙌🏽 — Samir (@sam_i_r_) February 25, 2020

Dude, I don’t see the problem. That looks amazing!!!



Can I get one like that here in the US @McDonalds — Chillieh 🐧 (@PossePenguin) February 25, 2020

Bryan said in media reports that he thought something was amiss when he picked the bagel up from the counter and it felt kind of heavy. So, he went upstairs to his desk and sat down and opened it up. He further added that he was shocked to see that it was enormous. There was literally two inches of cream cheese on it. The hilarious Tweet has gained 10.6k likes and has been retweeted 1.5k times on Twitter.

Read: Scented Candles That Allegedly Smell Like McDonald's Burger Leaves Internet Divided

Read: McDonald's Employee Beaten By Customer For Offering Free Water