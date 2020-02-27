The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'McMonstrosity': Bagel Overflowing With Cheese Astonishes Internet

Rest of the World News

Man said his co-workers stopped by his desk and were astonished to see the disastrous bagel preparation. He added that they even posed with it.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
bagel

A man recently took to Twitter to share photos of his extra-cheese Bagel that he ordered from McDonald's and the internet is shocked. Bryan Passifiume wrote in a Tweet that he asked for extra cream cheese at the McDonalds outlet thinking that they would apply it like butter, but what he received was an exercise in passive-aggressiveness.

He further shared the pictures of his order highlighting the overflowing cheese in his bagel, comparing it to items around his office. Bryan said that even his co-workers stopped by his desk and were astonished to see the disastrous bagel preparation. He added that they even posed with it. Bryan then shared a series of pictures in a thread calling the bagel as "McMonstrosity".

McDonald's issued an apology

Bryan’s tweet instantly captured the attention of the social media who left a tremendous response on the tweet. It included McDonald's Canada who apologised in the comment section and asked Bryan to share the outlet location so that they could get it fixed. The pictures are being shared widely across the internet as the users mock humour at the bagel.

Read: McDonald's Closes All Branches In Virus-hit Chinese Province

Read: Researchers Use Oil leftover Donations From McDonald's as Resin Material For 3D Butterfly

 

Bryan said in media reports that he thought something was amiss when he picked the bagel up from the counter and it felt kind of heavy. So, he went upstairs to his desk and sat down and opened it up. He further added that he was shocked to see that it was enormous. There was literally two inches of cream cheese on it. The hilarious Tweet has gained 10.6k likes and has been retweeted 1.5k times on Twitter.

Read: Scented Candles That Allegedly Smell Like McDonald's Burger Leaves Internet Divided

Read: McDonald's Employee Beaten By Customer For Offering Free Water

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AKHILESH VISITS AZAM KHAN IN JAIL
'POLICE IN ACTIVE MODE NOW'
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ATTACKS CENTRE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT