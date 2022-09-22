MEA Advises Indian Nationals To Be Vigilant Of Fraud Before Taking Up Jobs In Thailand

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on September 22 cautioned Indian nationals against taking up jobs in Thailand. The Ministry instructed Indian nationals to be extremely vigilant in this regard as dozens of Indians were illegally brought into Myanmar as part of an employment racket.

Indian MEA's spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi stated at a press briefing that IT companies were actively engaged in digital scamming and crypto activities. He further stated that such companies were involved in scamming Indians on the pretext of recruiting them to provide them with employment in Thailand. The MEA spokesperson further stated that the fraudulent IT companies seemed to be operating with foreign agents from Bangkok, Dubai and India.

MEA confirms ongoing rescue efforts

MEA spokesperson Bagchi further stated that Indians were getting lured by advertisements on social media offering highly lucrative jobs following which the employment racket used to forcefully transfer the victims across the border to Myawaddy.

Bagchi further revealed that the Indian mission present in Myanmar was successful in facilitating the rescue of some of the victims of the racket despite the persistent difficulty in accessing the area due to the current security situation in the region. He further revealed that 32 people were confirmed to have been rescued from the racket while giving an estimate of the remaining victims to be between 80 and 90.

The Indian embassy in Myanmar's Yangon had previously issued another advisory cautioning Indians working at IT companies engaged in digital scamming activities in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar. The advisory had stated that Indian workers were being facilitated to cross the border into Myanmar illegally without authentic documentation leading to the entrapment of Indian nationals.

"In view of the above, Indian nationals are hereby requested to exercise due caution and verify the antecedents of the recruiting agents. It is advisable to have all requisite information (job description, company details, location, employment contract etc.) before accepting any employment that has been offered," the advisory added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI