MEA Announces PR To UN Conference On Disarmament, Next Ambassador To Mexico

Dr Anupam Ray has been appointed as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations on Disarmament, Geneva, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on December 29. Dr Anupam Ray, who is an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch, is currently working as Joint Secretary in the MEA.

The MEA in a statement further stated that Ray is expected to be taking up the assignment shortly. Dr Pankaj Sharma, who is presently the Permanent Representative of India to the UN Conference on the Disarmament, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Mexico, the MEA informed in a statement. Dr Pankaj Sharma is an IFS officer of the 1991 batch. He took up the position of the Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN on Disarmament on 12 January, 2018.

Pankaj Sharma appointed as Ambassador of India to Mexico

The MEA said, “Pankaj Sharma (IFS:1991), presently Permanent Representative of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Mexico. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. According to the MEA, Dr Sharma, who is currently serving as Permanent Representative of India to the Conference on Disarmament, has previously served as the Joint Secretary and Head of the Disarmament and International Security Affairs (D&ISA) at the Ministry of External Affairs of India from November 2016 to October 2018. He had been serving on deputation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons(POCW) in The Hague from March 2012 to November 2016.

(Image: AP/Twitter/@AnupamIFS)