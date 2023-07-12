MEA Briefs About Prime Minister Modi's Upcoming Visit To France & UAE; Full Details Inside

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday briefed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France, emphasising that he will depart tomorrow. PM Modi will be in France on July 13 and 14 and he will visit Paris by midday on July 13, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra during a press briefing. Prime Minister is visiting France at the invitation of the President of France Emmanuel Macron. This would be the sixth visit of the Prime Minister to France since the two counterparts met on the sidelines of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in May. "The two leaders have been way in touch since their first meeting in June 2017," said Kwatra.

France, India to lay strategic frameworks to boost cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation

After Prime Minister Modi reaches Paris tomorrow, his first interaction will be with French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. In the evening, PM Modi will interact with the Indian community and later will have a private dinner with French President Macron. The two leaders will hold extensive talks ahead of the military parade. They will lay strategic frameworks to boost cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation and bolster the collaboration between the two countries' industries. "India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, and this year they mark the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership," said Kwatra.

Prime Minister Modi will observe France's National Day, Bastille Day, in which a large contingent of the Indian Army will also participate in the parade. Three Indian Airforce aircraft will participate in the flypast after the Bastille Day celebration, the Foreign Secretary added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron share a very warm and personal strong equation and their common vision has given strong guidance to the further deepening and expansion of our partnership. PM Modi's visit will set a new benchmark for our strategic partnership" said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during the presser.

On July 14, PM Modi will meet with the President of the French National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, which will be followed by a meeting of the top thought leaders and business entrepreneurs. Another ceremonial reception is organised at the Élysée Palace on the same day, according to Kwatra. A delegation level talks will be held later in the day by PM Modi and President Macron. Two counterparts will also interact with the CEOs from both countries under the rubric of the India-France CEO forum.

The programme will conclude with a state banquet to be hosted in honour of the Prime Minister at the iconic Louvre Museum. The two nations will sign pacts relating to security, space, civil nuclear domain, technology, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, climate change, renewable energy, international solar alliance, make-in-India objectives, supply chain integration, new and emerging domains, and more during the bilateral talks.