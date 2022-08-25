MEA Condemns 'horrific Attack' On Salman Rushdie; 'India Stands Against Extremism'

India on Thursday, August 25, condemned the horrific attack on author Salman Rushdie in New York. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a weekly media briefing, said that India has always "stood against violence and extremism." Bagchi also wished a speedy recovery to Rushdie.

On August 12, Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times by a man who ran toward the stage as the author was about to start his lecture in New York. Following the attack, Salman Rushdie was airlifted to the hospital. According to Rushdie's literary agent, the author's condition has improved and he has been taken off the ventilator.

The suspect, Hadi Matar, accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie has been denied bail. The judge in US court has barred him from offering interviews to the media. The judge refused bail to Matar despite his advocate trying to convince the court that his client should be released while he awaited trial.

Hadi Matar in an interview with The New York Post said that he did not like Salman Rushdie and lauded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Notably, the renowned author has faced death threats for over three decades in his novel "The Satanic Verses". Iran's supreme leader, Khomeini had issued a fatwa against the author that demanded the death of Salman Rushdie. Furthermore, a semi-official Iranian foundation had posted a bounty of more than $3 million for the killing of Salman Rushdie, as per AP.

Iran denies involvement in attack on Salman Rushdie

Meanwhile, Iran has denied its involvement in the attack on author Salman Rushdie in New York. On August 15, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kannani blamed Salman Rushdie and his supporters for the attack.

After Iran's first response to the attack on Salman Rushdie, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a press briefing called the statement "despicable and disgusting." Price further added, "We have heard Iranian officials seek to incite to violence over the years – of course, with the initial fatwah, but even more recently with the gloating that has taken place in the aftermath of this attack on his life. This is something that is absolutely outrageous, it’s despicable, and we want it to be very clear that it is not something that we can tolerate."

“Regarding the attack against Salman Rushdie in America, we don’t consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters,” Nasser Kannani said as per AP. “In this regard, no one can blame the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

Inputs from ANI, AP

Image: ANI/AP