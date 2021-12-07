India 'disturbed' Over Aung San Suu Kyi's Sentencing; Calls It 'matter Of Deep Concern'

India on Tuesday slammed Myanmar’s military for sentencing the nation’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years over charges of incitement against the junta and violating COVID-19 restrictions. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that India is “disturbed” at the recent verdicts by the Myanmar military. It added that any development that undermines the process of rule of law and democracy is a “matter of concern”.

The MEA statement read, “We're disturbed at recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld.”

It added, “Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern. It is our sincere hope that keeping their nation’s future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue.”

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced for 4 years

It is to mention that on Monday, a Myanmar court sentenced the nation’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison declaring her guilty of inciting and violating COVID-19 restrictions, a legal official said according to AP. The 6 December ruling is the first in a range of cases that are brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the junta seized power on 1 February and engulfed the nation in chaos.

The Monday ruling is also the first in a series of such verdicts that are expected to take place in the coming weeks because Suu Kyi faces almost a dozen charges including incitement, violation of COVID-19 protocols and violation of the Official Secrets Act. The combined maximum sentences of all the charges amount to more than 100 years in prison. However, she has denied all allegations.

Meanwhile, the UN, while condemning the latest ruling, said that it continues to push for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Myanmar, in the wake of the military coup on February 1. After Myanmar’s Suu Kyi was convicted on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also condemned the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi, who had been held in detention since the takeover. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said, "The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated. It is not only about arbitrary denial of her freedom – it closes yet another door to political dialogue."

(With inputs from ANI)