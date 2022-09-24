Amid instances of fake job rackets targeting Indian IT-skilled youth in Bangkok and Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued an advisory saying Indian nationals are advised to not get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources. The ministry also advised Indian nationals to verify the credentials of foreign employers before taking up any job offer.

Issuing an advisory, the MEA said, "Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Thailand and Myanmar."

The ministry further informed that the IT-skilled youth are being duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents. "The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions," the MEA advisory said.

It further advised the Indian nationals to check and verify the credentials of employers through concerned Missions abroad and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer.

'Be vigilant before taking up jobs in Thailand': MEA

Earlier on September 22, the Ministry of External Affairs in a press conference cautioned Indian nationals against taking up jobs in Thailand. The ministry also instructed Indian nationals to be extremely vigilant in this regard as dozens of Indians were being forcibly taken from Thailand to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online.

According to news agency ANI, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a warning to Indian nationals after over 60 people were duped in an international racket, under the pretext of employment and then taken to Myanmar.